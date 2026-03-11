State Schools, Church Governors: Time for a Separation? Part 2

Avoniel

In December 2025, Paul Givan opened a new £16.5 million controlled primary school on Avoniel Road in East Belfast. The building — a Grade A listed structure designed in 1933 by Reginald S. Wilshere, the architect responsible for a significant number of Northern Ireland’s inter-war school buildings — had been refurbished, extended, and equipped to house Elmgrove Primary School, which relocated from its original Beersbridge Road site following the closure and absorption of Avoniel Primary School a decade earlier. The board of governors (BoG) governing the new school operates under the 4:2:2:1 template standard to all controlled primary schools in Northern Ireland: four transferor nominees, two EA nominees, two parent governors, and one teacher governor. The transferor nominees hold the largest single block of seats. No church body transferred the Avoniel Road building. No church body transferred Elmgrove’s original Beersbridge Road building either. The four seats exist because Elmgrove is classified as a controlled primary, and controlled primaries are required to carry them by statute — a template designed to generalise the 1930 settlement across the sector, applied categorically regardless of whether the individual school was ever the subject of a church transfer.

Two Schools, One Architect, One Year

Both buildings that gave rise to the current school were products of the same moment. Elmgrove opened on Beersbridge Road in January 1933; Avoniel Primary School opened on Avoniel Road the same month. Both were designed by Wilshere, built in brick, and subsequently listed at Grade A. However, Wilshere gave each a distinct character: Elmgrove was an informal vernacular composition around courtyards; Avoniel was more modernist-inspired, with a long front façade featuring Art Deco panels and stylised elephants. Both schools served the working-class Protestant communities of inner East Belfast and were constituted from the outset as controlled schools under the state education system of Northern Ireland. Neither was transferred from a church body.

The Closure and the Redevelopment

By the early 2010s, five primary schools clustered in inner East Belfast had 527 unfilled places between them. Avoniel, with 202 pupils, had the smallest enrolment of the five; Elmgrove, with 572, was the largest. The Belfast Education and Library Board’s proposal, developed in late 2014, was to close Avoniel and increase enrolment at Elmgrove, with the longer-term intention of consolidating both schools on the Avoniel Road site. In May 2015, Education Minister John O’Dowd approved Development Proposals 223 and 224: Avoniel would close from 31 August 2015, and Elmgrove’s admissions and enrolment numbers would increase from 1 September of that year.

The decision generated sustained community opposition. Parents and staff argued that the preferred alternative — a formal amalgamation — had been prematurely dismissed; a legal challenge was mounted on behalf of an Avoniel parent, but Treacy J dismissed it in XY’s Application for Judicial Review [2015] NIQB 75, finding that the Minister’s decision was rational and that the surplus of places across the five clustered schools and Elmgrove’s established growth trajectory supported the chosen course. Avoniel closed on 31 August 2015. The redevelopment that followed involved no church body at any stage of its planning, funding, or construction; the governance template at the end was identical to what would have applied had the site been a church transfer from the outset. The physical consolidation on the Avoniel Road site proved lengthy: planning papers date to 2017, and construction commenced in early 2021. The completed development — 21 classrooms, specialist SEN provision, a nurture room, and a standalone double nursery unit — was opened by Givan in December 2025. The school enters its new phase on a listed site the churches never owned, in a building they did not fund, and in a redevelopment they played no part in, governed by a BoG on which they hold the largest single block of seats by virtue of a settlement made almost a century earlier.

The Pattern Across East Belfast

Elmgrove’s situation is replicated across East Belfast’s controlled primary sector.

Euston Street Primary School, less than a mile away, also in what is now the Titanic District Electoral Area (DEA), was built by the Belfast Corporation through the local Education Committee and opened in July 1926 — four years before the 1930 Act and the transfer settlement that the transferor seats are said to commemorate. The foundation stone was laid in January 1925 by Edith, Marchioness of Londonderry — wife of the 7th Marquess, Northern Ireland’s first Minister of Education, whose 1923 Act had established the non-denominational state framework these buildings were designed to serve — and the Lady Mayoress, on the same day and from the same party that had just performed the same ceremony at Templemore Avenue School nearby. A large Belfast Corporation Crest above the main entrance records the building’s construction as a municipal public works project. The transferor seats now allocated to Euston Street’s BoG are the direct product of the political defeat that framework suffered five years after she laid the stone. Euston Street carries four transferor seats, allocated by statute rather than by any form of church transfer. In neighbouring Ormiston DEA, Belmont Primary School, also state-built, carries the same four transferor seats. Its 2024/25 pupil composition — 24% Protestant, 4% Catholic, 71% from neither tradition — makes it the most conspicuous illustration in the constituency of the misalignment between the 1930 template and the community a controlled school now serves.

The controlled secondary schools in East Belfast — Ashfield Girls’ High School and Ashfield Boys’ High School, both also in the Ormiston DEA — each carry four transferor nominees, the largest single block on each board.

The Natural Experiment

What this constituency makes visible is not only the uniform application of the transferor template to state-built schools, but the equally uniform absence of that template where the 1930 settlement did not reach.

Grosvenor Grammar School and Bloomfield Collegiate School are both controlled schools within East Belfast. Both are managed by the EA, both serve communities within the same broadly Protestant tradition as the constituency’s primary and secondary schools, and neither carries a single transferor seat. Their boards comprise EA nominees, Department of Education (DE) nominees, parent governors, and a teacher governor. They have functioned without church representation throughout their existence. Their ETI inspection records give no indication that governance or ethos has been compromised by this absence; there is no suggestion that either school is structurally defective, and no campaign exists to introduce the representation that the primary and secondary sectors are required by statute to carry.

The explanation for the difference is not in the governance principle but in negotiating history. Grammars were not caught by the transfer arrangements of the 1920s and 1930s in the same way as primary schools, and the churches never succeeded in extending the 1930 logic to them as they did to post-1945 state-built primary schools through the Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1968. East Belfast is thus divided, within its own controlled sector, between schools that carry the 1930 template and those that do not — not on the basis of any demonstrated governance need, but on which category of school fell within the scope of a political settlement almost a century ago.

The Reform

Part 1 argued that the Givan proposals for a new statutory body will render transferor seats functionally redundant and create the conditions for completing a reform that the Minister has not yet completed. East Belfast illustrates what that argument looks like at ground level. The four transferor seats on Elmgrove’s BoG are not there because a church transferred the Avoniel Road building, because a church built Elmgrove on Beersbridge Road, or because any governance principle requires them. They are there because in 1930 the Protestant churches extracted a statutory guarantee in exchange for transferring those schools they did own, and that guarantee has been applied by statute ever since — including to schools built by the state before the settlement even existed.

Grosvenor Grammar and Bloomfield Collegiate sit within the same constituency, sector, and community tradition, and they demonstrate that controlled schools neither need nor miss church representation. The case for replacing unelected denominational nominees with elected or EA-appointed community governors rests not on hostility to the churches but on the evidence East Belfast has quietly provided for decades. The 4:2:2:1 template is a political artefact, not a governance necessity. Grosvenor Grammar and Bloomfield Collegiate, along with other controlled grammars, have been demonstrating this for decades.

Sources: Department of Education NI: Development Proposals 223 and 224 (May 2015); Department of Education NI: Opening of new Elmgrove Primary School (December 2025); ETI: Primary Inspection, Elmgrove Primary School and Nursery Unit, Belfast (2016; follow-up 2025); Department for Communities: Historic Buildings record HB26/06/010 (Avoniel Primary School); Albert Fry Associates: Elmgrove Primary School project documentation; Education and Libraries (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, Schedule 4; Education Act (Northern Ireland) 1968; Armstrong, R. (2017). Schooling, the Protestant churches and the state in Northern Ireland: a tension resolved? Irish Educational Studies; Donnelly, C. (2000). Churches and the governing of schools in Northern Ireland. Cambridge Journal of Education

