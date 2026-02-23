The power of peacebuilding: McAleese’s personal toll and Hume’s enduring call for dialogue

The John and Pat Hume Foundation recently hosted a significant gathering at Clonard Monastery to reflect on the enduring legacy of John and Pat Hume in achieving peace and reconciliation in Ireland. Father Ciaran O’Callaghan, Vice-Director of Clonard, welcomed attendees on behalf of the Rector and community, noting the profound connection between the Hume Foundation and the Redemptorists. The event, broadcast globally to an online audience, featured former President of Ireland Dr Mary McAleese as the guest of honour. Broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick chaired the proceedings, guiding a deep conversation about the Humes’ unique political and personal partnership.

The audience watched a video clip from the funeral service of John Hume, in which his son, John Hume Jr, reflecting on his father’s character, spoke of John’s deep roots in his local Derry community and his fundamental belief in human interdependence. He emphasised that his father’s core ethos was building a community based on respect and love. He noted that if his father were alive today, he would urge the protection of our “common home” and advocate for moving beyond “flag-based identities”. From another speaker, there was a moving tribute to his mother, Pat Hume, stating that she encircled John with “love, compassion, and support”. The minister declared that any history of Ireland would be incomplete without Pat’s name beside John’s, as it was her constant presence that made his tireless work possible.

Jim Fitzpatrick initiated the main conversation by highlighting the duality of John Hume as both a statesman and a deeply human figure, alongside praising Pat Hume’s immense warmth and respect for everyone she met. Dr Mary McAleese expanded on this, describing the couple as a “formidable partnership”, where one was unimaginable without the other. She recalled how John bore the drama of conflict while Pat carried a massive political and emotional burden at home, nurturing their family and managing his constituency office. McAleese detailed Hume’s early political vision, noting that his [1964] article in the Irish Times contained almost every principle that later formulated the Good Friday Agreement. Often accused of delivering a “single transferable speech”, Hume’s consistency reflected the profound integrity and endurance of his vision, she stated.

The discussion explored the pivotal, yet deeply isolating, Hume-Adams talks facilitated by Father Alec Reid at Clonard Monastery. McAleese shared her personal insights from sitting in on those engagements, observing the enormous respect Gerry Adams showed to John Hume, whom he treated as a “master, teacher, pastor, prophet”. Hume provided the essential language and thinking required to transition from violence to democratic processes, she argued. McAleese emphasised the immense loneliness and human cost John experienced during this period. Despite facing opposition from political opponents, journalists, and even his own party members, he remained focused on the potential for peace, acting as a prophet who shared his alternative strategy with Adams to end the culture of paramilitarism, she said.

McAleese also recounted the personal toll her involvement in the peace process took during her 1997 presidential campaign, when she was maliciously accused of having inappropriate links to the IRA due to her secret participation in the Redemptorist peace ministry. Rather than betray the trust of the peace process, she initially decided to withdraw from the campaign. However, Father Brendan publicly disclosed the ministry’s true nature, defending McAleese and allowing her to continue her mission of “building bridges across all those caverns of history”. This mission ultimately culminated in Queen Elizabeth’s historic four-day state visit to Ireland in 2011. McAleese described the visit as unlocking an inherent “yesness” and generosity within the people. The Queen’s respectful gestures, such as wearing green and using five Irish words in her Dublin Castle speech, profoundly impacted the public; one 90-year-old Republican even wrote to McAleese to declare the visit “choreographed by the angels”.

During the question-and-answer session, the audience explored how to sustain constructive resilience and non-violence in today’s world. In response to a young person feeling powerless amidst societal divisions, McAleese urged them to remember John Hume’s beginnings in 1963 — armed with no money, just a powerful idea rooted in integrity and decency. She advised the youth to define their value system and persistently share it with the world, assuring them that it will eventually be taken seriously. Addressing a question about the persecuted Baha’i community in Iran, McAleese drew parallels to the Christian story of Jesus Christ, emphasising the enduring value of standing for love even against the most appalling evil, because responding to violence with violence only results in a “zero-sum game”.

The evening concluded with a cultural and reflective tribute. Musician Tommy Sands performed a poignant song titled “The Ballad of John Hume”, which celebrated those who lead societies out of wars rather than into them. Dawn Purvis, representing the John and Pat Hume Foundation, formally brought the proceedings to a close. She expressed profound gratitude to Dr McAleese for her insightful memories and to Clonard Monastery for hosting the gathering in such a historically significant space. Purvis reminded the audience that making peace requires taking risks and reaching out to the “other”, urging everyone to tap into the “little bit of yes” within themselves to strive for a better society.

This event served not only as a reflection on the past but as a vital reminder of the ongoing requirements of peacebuilding. The legacy of John and Pat Hume, as vividly recounted by Dr McAleese and others at Clonard Monastery, demonstrates that conflict transformation is born from endurance, partnership, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue. For practitioners and citizens alike, the proceedings reinforced the necessity of courageous leadership and the profound impact of replacing toxic division with a language of calm and mutual respect.