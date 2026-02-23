Slugger Event: Two Years Down, One To Go

The NI Executive has been back up and running for two years. The next Assembly election is just over a year away. The campaigning is already underway.

Given their track record of delivery, we ask whether the Stormont institutions are living up to expectations, and what’s stopping them delivering on the ambitions, hopes and dreams upon which MLAs are elected?

Join Ann Watt (director of Pivotal thinktank), Professor Jodie Carson (Professor of Strategic Policy in Practice at Ulster University) and Suzanne Breen (Belfast Telegraph’s political editor).

This event is being held as part of the Imagine Festival; you can view more events here.

David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs