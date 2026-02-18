New Wine, Old Wineskins: Can the Religious Education Review Deliver What the Court Requires?

The Education (Northern Ireland) Order 2006 requires that any core religious education (RE) syllabus be prepared by a drafting group of ‘persons having an interest in the teaching of religious education in grant-aided schools.’ In 2007, the Department of Education (DE) interpreted that phrase to mean only the four main Christian churches.

In July 2022, Mr Justice Colton found this arrangement produced a syllabus that breached the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). In November 2025, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed. At paragraph 85, Lord Stephens was explicit: the breach was ‘the inevitable consequence of leaving the drafting of the core syllabus to the four main churches.’ All four churches promoted faith as absolute truth rather than offering knowledge about Christianity. The result was indoctrination.

On 3 February 2026, Education Minister Paul Givan published the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a review of the RE Core Syllabus, alongside an Expression of Interest for membership of a new drafting group. The churches will no longer draft the syllabus. Serving teachers will. This is genuine progress. But read the detail, and you have to ask: does the review’s architecture permit the outcome the Court requires?

What Changed

Give the DE its due. The previous drafting group comprised exclusively church nominees. The new group will consist of up to ten practising teachers—five primary, five post-primary—selected through an open expression of interest. The DE commits to representation from all school sectors. Professor Noel Purdy, who chaired the Expert Panel on Educational Underachievement, will lead the review alongside Joyce Logue, formerly of Longtower Primary School. Public consultation, an open call for evidence, focus groups with parents and young people, and a formal four-week statutory consultation period are all promised.

The ToR’s review principles include treating RE as an academic discipline, developing critical and analytical skills, and ensuring the syllabus is ‘pluralist and inclusive.’ These objectives closely track the Court’s findings. Moving from a church-drafted syllabus to a practitioner-led review with public consultation is a real improvement.

But does the review merely repackage the same structural imbalances through more sophisticated mechanisms?

The Narrowing of ‘Interest’

Article 11(2) of the 2006 Order requires drafters to be ‘persons having an interest in the teaching of religious education in grant-aided schools.’ The DE’s previous interpretation—that this meant the four churches exclusively—was described by the Examiner of Statutory Rules in 2007 as ‘an unusually narrow view, even in 2002.’ Mr Justice Colton cited this criticism approvingly in his original judgment.

The new interpretation is broader: serving teachers replace church nominees. But it remains arguably narrower than the statutory language permits. Parents have an interest in the teaching of RE. So do minority faith communities, humanist organisations, academic specialists in religious studies, and—as the Convention framework makes plain—children themselves. The 2006 Order does not say ‘persons employed as teachers.’ It says, ‘persons having an interest.’

The Expression of Interest criteria require applicants to demonstrate ‘subject expertise in religious education’ and a ‘personal vision for the reform of the RE syllabus.’ Yet nowhere do the criteria require applicants to demonstrate an understanding of, or commitment to, the Convention’s requirements of objectivity, criticality, and pluralism. These are not aspirational principles. They are binding legal obligations following JR87. Their omission from the selection criteria is a telling gap.

The DE will ‘endeavour, as far as possible, to ensure representation from all school sectors.’ This is welcome. But sector representation is not the same as perspective representation. A drafting group composed entirely of teachers—however sectorally diverse—may still lack the voices of those whose rights the Court found to be breached: non-religious families, minority faith communities, and children from the 47.4% of controlled primary pupils designated non-Protestant by their parents.

The Consultative Asymmetry

The churches no longer draft. But they retain a formal consultative group with six nominees—three from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), three from the Transferors’ Representative Council (TRC)—engaged ‘throughout the process.’ They meet directly with the Chair and Vice-Chair. They provide input. They review the final draft before it proceeds to public consultation. The Minister has stated publicly that he would not put forward a curriculum that lacked their ‘necessary support.’

No equivalent structural access is guaranteed for any other group. Minority faith organisations, humanist bodies, parents’ groups, and children’s rights organisations will have access to the open call for evidence, the public survey, and the statutory consultation period. These are important mechanisms. But they are a different thing entirely from the embedded pre-publication role afforded to the churches.

Jack Russell of Parents for Inclusive Education NI (PfIE) identified this disparity immediately, stating that the ‘churches are explicitly mentioned as having a role, but there aren’t any explicit mentions of other faith groups or non-religious groups.’ The ToR justifies the churches’ privileged position by reference to their ‘vital role’ in education and the Supreme Court’s acknowledgement that Christianity may form the predominant subject matter. But the Court’s acceptance of Christianity’s curricular prominence was conditional upon delivery in an objective, critical and pluralistic manner. It was not an endorsement of the churches’ continued structural influence over curriculum design. The ToR runs these two propositions together, but they are not the same thing.

The Convention framework requires that the state accord ‘equal respect to different religious convictions and to non-religious beliefs.’ A review structure in which one set of convictions enjoys embedded consultative access while others submit written representations through an open call does not, prima facie, accord equal respect. It shows more respect for some convictions than others, in proportion to their historical clout.

The Exclusions

The ToR explicitly excludes three matters from the review’s scope: the right of withdrawal from RE and/or collective worship; the nature of collective worship; and the inspection of RE and collective worship. The DE states these will be ‘managed separately.’ However, while this may serve as an administrative convenience, it is problematic as a legal strategy.

The Supreme Court did not treat these elements as separable. Lord Stephens’s judgment considered the syllabus, the withdrawal mechanism, and the absence of inspection as parts of one system that breached Convention rights. The Court found the syllabus was not objective, critical or pluralistic. It found that withdrawal could not remedy this deficiency because of stigmatisation, compelled disclosure of beliefs, and the deterrent effect on parents. It criticised the absence of any meaningful inspection regime. The breach arose because all three failings operated together.

By excluding withdrawal and collective worship from the syllabus review, the DE treats them as separable, whereas the Court treated them as a system. A revised syllabus that retains confessional elements—as the Minister’s commitment to Christianity remaining ‘central’ suggests it will—continues to generate the same withdrawal dilemma. If the new syllabus is not, in itself, sufficient to ensure ECHR compliance without recourse to withdrawal, then the DE’s disaggregated approach has merely repackaged the structural problem the Court identified.

The exclusion of collective worship is particularly striking. The Minister stated that there would be ‘no change whatsoever’ to how collective worship is delivered. Yet the Court’s reasoning on the burden placed by withdrawal applies to collective worship with equal force. When 47.4% of controlled primary pupils are designated non-Protestant, the claim that daily Christian collective worship reflects ‘the overwhelming wishes of the people of Northern Ireland’ is an assertion, not an argument. As argued previously in this series, the demographic data suggest the opposite.

The Ministerial Veto

Minister Givan told BBC Talkback that he would not put a curriculum to public consultation that lacked the ‘necessary support of the main churches in Northern Ireland.’ This statement, made outside the formal ToR, is arguably the most significant element of the entire review architecture. It converts the churches’ consultative role into an effective veto.

Follow the logic. The Supreme Court found that a syllabus drafted exclusively by the churches was the ‘inevitable’ source of the Convention breach. The DE’s response is to change the drafters but grant the churches pre-publication review and an informal guarantee that their ‘necessary support’ is a precondition for progression. The drafters have changed. The structural influence has not.

There is no legal basis for this veto in the 2006 Order, which requires a drafting group, consultation, and ministerial specification. It does not require church approval. The Minister’s self-imposed constraint may reflect political reality in the current Assembly. But it sits uneasily with the Convention framework, which requires that the state’s curriculum design process accord equal respect to all convictions. A process in which one set of convictions holds a de facto veto over the outcome does not.

The Interim Gap

The ToR projects a draft syllabus by June 2026, consultation over the summer, and a final syllabus submitted to the Minister by August 2026, with implementation from September 2027. This timeline is optimistic, given the compressed consultation periods and the need to navigate the churches’ consultative group.

In the meantime, schools are instructed to teach the existing Core Syllabus—the one the Supreme Court found to be indoctrinating—supplemented by ‘additional objective, critical and pluralistic material.’ No interim guidance has been issued on what this means in practice. No training has been provided. No resources have been allocated. Schools must reconcile contradictory obligations: teach the statutory syllabus (which promotes faith as absolute truth) while simultaneously avoiding indoctrination (which the Court has defined as the delivery of religious information without objective, critical and pluralistic character). The DE’s letter to principals directs them to ‘a range of materials’ on the CCEA website, but provides no specifics. Interim guidance is promised for the 2026-27 school year—but schools are non-compliant now.

For nearly 40,000 non-Protestant children in controlled primary schools, the primary protection during this interim period is the improved withdrawal circular. As documented in the previous article in this series, this circular is a genuine improvement. But improved procedures for opting out of an indoctrinating curriculum do not make the curriculum compliant. The Supreme Court was explicit on this point: an unfettered right of withdrawal does not necessarily satisfy Convention requirements. The relevant question is whether withdrawal is incapable of placing an undue burden on parents. No procedural improvement answers that question if the underlying syllabus remains unchanged.

What Would Compliance Look Like?

Full compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling would require at the minimum: a drafting group that includes voices beyond serving teachers, reflecting the breadth of ‘interest’ contemplated by the 2006 Order; no structural privilege for any particular set of convictions in the consultative process; no ministerial veto conditioned on church approval; treatment of withdrawal, collective worship and the syllabus as an integrated system rather than as separable components; interim guidance that provides schools with concrete, actionable direction on achieving compliance now, not in September 2027; and an inspection framework capable of monitoring compliance from the outset.

The ToR provides some provisions for wider engagement, but structural asymmetry undermines them. The ministerial veto contradicts the formal architecture. Withdrawal and collective worship are expressly excluded. Interim guidance is deferred. An inspection framework is promised, but no timeline is given.

Progress, Not Compliance

To be clear: the review is progress. The shift from church-drafted to practitioner-led is real. The commitment to public consultation is welcome. Professor Purdy’s appointment is a serious choice. The review principles, taken at face value, track the judgment.

But the architecture surrounding the drafting group—the churches’ embedded consultative role, the ministerial veto, the exclusion of withdrawal and collective worship, the absence of interim compliance mechanisms—reproduces the conditions for the same structural imbalance the Court found unlawful, only by more sophisticated means.

The Purdy review will produce a syllabus. Whether it produces a compliant one depends not on the drafters—who are likely to be good—but on whether the political constraints around them allow compliance. A review that cannot proceed without church approval, that excludes the very elements the Court treated as a system, and that gives the churches more access than anyone else, is vulnerable to further legal challenge.

Those 40,000 non-Protestant children in controlled primary schools are not waiting for September 2027. They are in classrooms now, receiving instruction the Supreme Court has declared to be indoctrinating. The review is necessary. But its structure suggests that the same institutional dynamics that produced the original breach are still at work in the process designed to remedy it.

This is the tenth article in a series examining educational governance in Northern Ireland. Previous articles: ‘The Transformation Majority That Doesn’t Count’ (I); ‘It’s Not Just Protestant Schools’ (II); ‘Take Down the Hurdles’ (III); ‘The Irony of Integration’ (IV); ‘Time to Flip the Switch’ (V); ‘Beyond Indoctrination’ (VI); ‘Eight Per Cent After Forty Years’ (VII); ‘Good in Parts’ (VIII); ‘Gone Girls’ (IX).

Sources: Re JR87 [2025] UKSC 40; JR87, Application for Judicial Review [2022] NIQB (Colton J); Education (Northern Ireland) Order 2006, Article 11; Updated Terms of Reference for Review of the RE Core Syllabus (DE, February 2026); DE Circular 2026/09; Oral Statement of the Minister of Education, 3 February 2026; Letter from Deputy Secretary Suzanne Kingon to Principals, 3 February 2026; Expression of Interest for RE Drafting Group Membership (DE, February 2026); DENI Granular Religion Statistics 2024/25 (obtained via FOI by Parents for Inclusive Education NI); BBC News NI, ‘RE in NI schools: Paul Givan says Christianity will remain central to syllabus’, 3 February 2026.

