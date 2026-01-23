I may have spoken too soon…

| Readers 494
a green heart beat on a black background
Photo by Joshua Chehov on Unsplash

Oops.

The phone rang on Tuesday.  “Mr Boal, have you been using your CPAP machine ok?”

Yes, I had.  To my astonishment, as I mentioned in my last article, CPAP has been grand, because I do have sensitivity issues.

However, my sinus pauses hadn’t stopped.  I definitely had sleep apnoea, but it wasn’t the only thing happening.  The pacemaker was back on the agenda again, and this is where it gets good.  Really good.

Friday I got a letter in MyChart saying I was on the urgent waiting list.  Tuesday they rang me.  Yesterday I got my pacemaker as a day patient in the Cath Lab in Belfast City Hospital.

It’s not the first time I’ve had a very quick turnaround in the last twelve months, but as I learned on Friday, P wave asystole is not a good thing.  I know that if my life had been in serious danger, I would have been an in-patient where they could keep an eye on me overnight, instead of working as normal, but the P wave comes right before your heart beats – the little bump in the cover image for this article.

It’s also why I was only lightly sedated yesterday morning, but even so it beat being at the dentist.  I’m sore, I’m a bit tender, but I’m home, relaxing, and glad to be alive.

A few thanks are due.  First and foremost, to the Belfast Trust Cardiology team, doctors, nursing staff and others who have looked after me, particularly yesterday.  Top class care, and intervention when I needed it.

And thank you so much to everyone who has been praying for me and sending good wishes.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

With the rates hike, Stormont is actively destroying local businesses…

Brian O'Neill

Everyone wants to be a villager, but we are burning the village to the ground…

Terry Maguire

The Power to make it True…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation