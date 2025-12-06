Vaccines – What do You Think?

According to Auryn Cox of the BBC (https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cj4q5g2ww55o ) we are heading for a difficult flu season. Auryn reports, “Flu cases among adults and children across Northern Ireland have more than trebled in the last two weeks, rising from 273 to 954, official figures show.

Children and young people have been particularly affected and were admitted to hospital with flu with higher rates than any other age group in the week ending 23 November.

In that same week the positivity rate for influenza was highest among children aged five to 14 in Northern Ireland, at 52.3%.”

Dr Julie-Ann Maney, who works at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, said her department has been “extremely busy” due to the rise in cases.

“I have been a consultant since 2010 and this is the most severe influenza outbreak that I have experienced,” she said.

Uptake of Vaccine Declines

Rachel Spiers, the senior immunisation programme manager at the PHA said they would like to reach that target this year.

“Uptake generally has declined in the last decade among all age ranges,” she said.

Ms Speirs added uptake among children aged between two and four has been particularly low in recent years.

Uncertainty over Vaccines

Some people are very distrustful of vaccines since now discredited research suggested a link between autism and the MMR vaccine, but uncertainty lingers and because no vaccine guarantees protection some people do not take up the offer of a vaccine.

Who Should Vaccinate Their Staff

Some have argued that providing vaccination for staff will provide an economic advantage – hiring a replacement for teacher off sick with flu can cost well over £500 per week – a £15 injection to save this seems a bargain.

What are your thoughts? Do you take up the vaccines available to you? If you don’t, what holds you back?

