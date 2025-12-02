Palestinian Flag to Fly over Belfast City Hall Today

If you heard that there was a flag controversy at Belfast City Hall, you’d be forgiven for checking your calendar to make sure that you were in the run-up to Christmas and not Groundhog Day.

According to the Irish News report on the matter, “A Palestinian flag is to fly above Belfast City Hall on Tuesday, after a decision just days ago that the flag would not be hoisted over the weekend. Sinn Féin have confirmed, via a social media post, that the party has secured agreement for the Palestinian flag to fly tomorrow (Tuesday) at Belfast City Hall. The post on X said: “In the face of Israel’s barbaric and inhumane genocide, we must continue to do all we can to show solidarity with the besieged people of Gaza.”

According to Mark Simpson for the BBC, the issue of the Palestinian flag flying was discussed at a special meeting of the Belfast City Council on Monday that was called in response to a use of the call-in procedure which allows a minority of councillors to call for a decision to be reconsidered (which was why the flag did not fly last Saturday as originally planned). The final vote was 32-28. Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Green Party and People Before Profit all supported the flying of the flag. The DUP, UUP and TUV all opposed the decision, as did the Alliance Party whose compromise proposal of illuminating the city hall in the colours of the Palestinian flag was rejected.

Simpsons goes on to provide some context… “The original plan to fly the flag was proposed by Sinn Féin councillor Ryan Murphy to mark the United Nations “international day of solidarity with the people of Palestine”. “In light of the continued genocide against the people of Gaza, it is right that we show solidarity and support to them,” he said.”

Mark Simpson also highlights Unionist concerns which led to the call-in and their opposition today… “Defending unionist objections, the leader of the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) at City Hall, Sarah Bunting, said: “Belfast City Hall represents everyone in our city. Flying the Palestinian flag would draw us into a deeply contested international conflict and risk creating further division here at home.”

TUV member Ann McClure lodged an emergency legal challenge at the High Court which is due to be heard later this morning. TUV councillor Ron McDowell is quoted as saying “Tonight, as a matter of urgency, Belfast City Council has disgraced itself. It has trampled on the rights of the minority and shown total disregard for due process.” However, the flag was raised over the City Hall several hours ago and is still flying there as of the the time of writing.

Update (03/12/2025): When this article was written available information suggested that the High Court challenge was lodged by TUV councillor Ron McDowell. It is now understood that it was lodged by his TUV colleague Ann McClure. The article has been amended to reflect that.

