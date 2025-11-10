Fireworks : Are they worth the price which animals pay?

There have been dogs in my life since an early age. I am a confirmed dog lover. Big time.

Fellow dog lovers will understand where I’m coming from. There is just something about dogs which sets them apart from other animals. It’s as if humans and dogs were just meant to be in a special symbiotic relationship. Symbiotic because dogs of course get free food and shelter but humans get much more in return – unconditional affection and loyalty, a sense of psychological peace of mind, company when feeling lonely, protection from danger. – not to mention specialist dogs for the blind, sniffer dogs for crime and disease detection. They truly are the most wonderful animals.

So what about this article concerning the poor dog which died because of fireworks? Why does that strike a nerve? Years ago we had a male dog of a similar disposition. All of our dogs were terrified by them, but this particular wee dog would enter a state of enormous distress once local fireworks began banging. Heart beating super fast, barking furiously and running non stop until he collapsed. We got to a point when we had no alternative but to pack a picnic every Halloween night, get in the car, drive to the top of a nearby mountain and wait until the fireworks stopped.

That was our annual Halloween ritual. I am pretty sure that if we had not done so our dog would have died.

I really do have to ask two questions.

1. The private use of fireworks is supposed to be illegal in NI. So why is the law never enforced ? It’s not just that people are using them but they are openly on sale to the public. Today I drove past an outlet near Coleraine.

2. Animal abuse is also illegal. OK, so those who don’t own dogs probably don’t realise the suffering which is taking place but it is animal abuse nonetheless. Inadvertent animal abuse.

Isn’t it time to put away fireworks (and obey the law) for the sake of innocent animals and engage in other types of Halloween entertainment ? Those new micro drone swarms are much more impressive than fireworks.

Something for all the family, including the doggies.

(Political footnote – Trump is the only US president in living memory to not own a dog. Why am I not surprised ?)

Slogger is a North Antrim retiree and latecomer to political discourse.