The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh has been thrown out out of court…

From the BBC:

The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh has been thrown out following a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

He was charged in May after allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, in November 2024.

The 27-year-old, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, denied the charge and has described it as political.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court that the charge against Mr Ó hAnnaidh was “unlawful” and “null”.

Jude Bunting KC told the court “This case was every bit unjustified as it was flawed”.

The court erupted into applause as the judge handed down the ruling.

As Mr Ó hAnnaidh left the court his parents hugged him and said they were “delighted” it was over.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the news:

Kneecap manager Daniel Lambert had this to say:

