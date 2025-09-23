A Law Too Complex to Heal: Northern Ireland’s Legacy of Confusion…

Hannah McVeigh from Tyrone and is studying International Relations and Global Development

While researching a project on the Northern Ireland Legacy Act, I found myself confronted with a challenge: understanding it. I was struck less by its controversies and more by the complexities that are inherent in its implementation. Since its enactment in 2023 the legislation has been mired in controversy and confusion. Despite spending considerable time studying it, I struggled to grasp its nuances. I suspect I am not alone.

The Northern Ireland Legacy Act was drafted and implemented under the previous Conservative government. It aimed to “limit criminal investigations, legal proceedings, inquests and police complaints, extending the prisoner release scheme in the Northern Ireland (Sentences) Act 1998, and provide for experiences to be recorded and preserved, for events to be studied and memorialised, and to provide for the validity of interim custody orders”. In short the Legacy Act wanted to address unresolved cases and investigations from the Troubles whilst promoting truth and reconciliation.

Yet even summarising what the Bill wanted to initially achieve is difficult, and the complexity only increases when considering the complex court hearings, repeal processes and ongoing amendments. This raises an important question. How can a Bill meant to promote reconciliation benefit anyone in Northern Ireland if it cannot even be understood?

Complexity matters. If the general public (myself included) cannot make sense of the legal language of a Bill, or follow the path it takes through court hearings and repeal processes, how can we believe it will benefit our lives? A law that is too convoluted cannot foster trust. Instead, it becomes inaccessible, creating misunderstanding and miscommunication. Rather than fostering harmony, it risks doing the opposite.

And this is all before you tackle the controversies of the Bill itself.

Throughout the long process of the Legacy Act, its complexity has been at the forefront of many minds. In 2022, when the Bill was originally going through Parliament, Naomi Long MLA highlighted that there were many aspects of the Bill that “need further clarity”, she was unconvinced that the original proposals were workable. More recently, questions directed at the Secretary of State underscored the persistent complexity of the legislation. Benn was quizzed on “Who will decide which route a family goes down? Will it be the family, the Government or the courts? What criteria will be used? How will disputes about the route chosen be adjudicated?”. Even accounting for the influence of party politics, the fundamental issue remains unchanged. How can this Bill promote unity in Northern Ireland? It is far too complex that it seems even the politicians who implemented it do not understand it’s complexities.

Moreover, the Legacy Act was initially introduced despite opposition from many politicians and victim groups in Northern Ireland. Granted for a variety of reasons; but there is irony in this fact. Seemingly instead of promoting harmony (as promised) the Act has become another divisive political legacy. With no input into the implementation of the Bill, how can Westminster believe that the people of Northern Ireland will trust that this Bill will ever bring harmony?

Sinn Fein’s John Finucane branded the Act “cynical and cruel” while the DUP, more recently, accused the British Government of trying to “rewrite the history of the past”. Similarly Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood called the Legacy Act “one of the darkest moments in the shameful history of the previous UK Government”. Politicians carry a great responsibility here. If the legislation cannot be simplified and explained in a way that builds confidence, then it risks alienating the very communities it claims to serve. In practice, the Legacy Act looks less like a tool for healing and more like another source of division. Without genuine engagement with victims and families, it is unlikely to achieve the trust and buy-in needed to deliver on its promise of truth, healing, and unity.

Just recently, there was another update to the legislation. The update from both the Secretary of State and the Tánaiste has garnered a mixed response. Victims, who should be at the forefront of the legislation, seem unsure. While some believe the change adds another layer of complexity and pushes them further back in their fight for truth, others feel they simply cannot go through the entire process again and just want a final decision to be made.

Reconciliation requires clarity and shared understanding. The Northern Ireland Legacy Act is mired in complexity. Before we even begin to measure its effectiveness, the fact that it is so difficult to follow means it already falls short of its reconciliation goals.

