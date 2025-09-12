Ireland will Boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel participates

RTÉ has announced it will not participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest (to be held in Vienna) if Israel participates…

“In a statement, the broadcaster said that “it is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made”.

RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst said that “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza. RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages”.”

The article later quotes the response from the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) which organises the contest.

“Eurovision director Martin Green said: “We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. “We are still consulting with all EBU members to gather views on how we manage participation and geopolitical tensions around the Eurovision Song Contest. “Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm if they wish to take part in next year’s event in Vienna. “It is up to each member to decide if they want to take part in the contest and we would respect any decision broadcasters make.”

While the EBU suspended Russia’s participation in the contest within days of that country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, they have been loath to take a similar stance against Israel even as conditions in Gaza go from worse to horrific. The EBU would probably accept the withdrawal of several countries from the contest (on the grounds that those countries have chosen to withdraw) rather than take an active stance themselves to exclude Israel. For a boycott to succeed, multiple countries would probably have to announce their withdrawal to force the EBU to choose between a truncated contest with Israel or excluding Israel as it has Russia. According to the BBC news report on the same story, Spain, Slovenia and Iceland seem to be considering withdrawal but with the December deadline for a decision fast approaching it remains to be seen whether the nascent boycott will find momentum, or if those countries will end up skipping Eurovision next year to make their point.

Our mod team uses this account to share news and posts. Content here should not be interpreted as Slugger’s editorial position. Slugger welcomes all views and does not take editorial positions on issues.