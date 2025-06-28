The Physics of War – Why Recurrent Conflict is a Thermodynamic Inevitability..

Finley is a Slugger reader from Belfast

War is like weather. It emerges when conditions align. This is not a metaphor. It is physics.

Despite widespread hopes and ongoing efforts to prevent war through diplomacy, moral progress, and institutional reform, conflict continues to recur across history and cultures. This persistence suggests that beyond human intention, deeper systemic forces shape the dynamics of peace and war.

War has haunted human civilisation for as long as civilisation has existed. From tribal skirmishes to global conflicts, from imperial conquests to modern state warfare, violence recurs with seemingly relentless regularity. Conventional explanations tend to frame war as the result of political failures, ideological divisions, or moral lapses. But what if these narratives overlook a deeper cause—one not rooted in ideology or intention, but in the laws of physics?

War is, then, not a deviation from human progress but an emergent property of how societies function as dissipative structures—systems that consume energy to maintain internal order while exporting entropy to their surroundings. Governed by thermodynamic imperatives, these systems obey principles such as the Maximum Power Principle and the Second Law of Thermodynamics. From this perspective, recurrent conflict is not merely probable—it is physically inevitable.

Viewing war through the lens of physics reframes it as a systemic outcome, not a preventable mistake. Like hurricanes or volcanic eruptions, war emerges when energy flows and structural tensions within a system cross critical thresholds.

This essay integrates thermodynamics, complex systems theory, and human behaviour to explore the emergence of state conflict, but it does not attempt to synthesise this framework with the rich—if often speculative—tradition of International Relations theory.

Societies as Dissipative Structures

In the 20th century, Nobel laureate Ilya Prigogine introduced the concept of dissipative structures to describe systems that maintain order while operating far from thermodynamic equilibrium. Unlike closed systems, which tend toward disorder, dissipative structures persist by absorbing energy, organising it, and exporting entropy. Examples in nature include hurricanes, living organisms, and chemical reaction-diffusion systems. Human societies, too, fit this definition.

Civilisations, nations, and economies are open systems. They take in low-entropy energy—food, fuel, labour, information—and use it to construct and maintain complex internal structures such as cities, governance systems, technologies, and cultural institutions. In doing so, they also generate waste, pollution, disorder, and degradation—forms of exported entropy. This internal order is sustained only through continuous throughput of energy and matter.

This makes societies inherently dynamic—and fundamentally precarious. Like all dissipative structures, they require steady energy throughput to persist. When energy becomes scarce, or flows are disrupted, the system destabilises. It may collapse, reorganise, or transition into a new state—often through processes that are sudden, non-linear, or violent.

War is a mode of systemic transition—a thermodynamically driven response to stress. Conflict arises when resource constraints and energetic bottlenecks surpass the system’s capacity for stable energy throughput. This threshold marks a point where maximising energy throughput becomes unstable within the current configuration—prompting reorganisation, often through conflict.

The Maximum Power Principle

First formulated by ecologist Howard T. Odum, the Maximum Power Principle (MPP) states that systems maximising their rate of energy intake, transformation, and use in service of survival and reproduction will outcompete those that do not. In evolutionary and ecological terms, it is not the most energy-efficient systems, but those that use energy most effectively and abundantly, that tend to persist.

Applied to human societies, this principle explains the relentless drive toward growth, expansion, and control over energy sources. From early agricultural communities to modern industrial states, the arc of history follows the imperative to capture, store, and exploit ever-greater quantities of energy—whether in the form of food, fossil fuels, human labour, or data. Technological innovation, military conquest, economic systems, and even ideologies can be understood as adaptations serving this underlying imperative.

War, in this context, becomes a mechanism of energy reallocation. When a society or state seeks to enhance its energy throughput—acquiring land, resources, labour, or strategic advantage—it may resort to violence if peaceful means are insufficient or blocked. States do not expand simply for prestige; they expand to increase control over energetic and material flows.

Moreover, systems that fail to maximise power within a competitive landscape often become targets of absorption or elimination. The MPP describes a landscape where only those configurations of matter and information sustaining high energy throughput persist over time. In such a landscape, war is not an aberration; it is a mechanism of selection.

Understanding war as a mechanism of energy reallocation under the Maximum Power Principle invites a deeper view of conflict—not as aberration or failure, but as an integral systemic function emerging from the complex dynamics of societal organisation.

Conflict as a Systemic Function

In complex systems theory, stability is never permanent—it is conditional. Systems adapt, reorganise, or collapse when internal or external pressures exceed their capacity to absorb stress. Thermodynamically, when energy flow through a dissipative structure becomes constrained or insufficient to sustain growth, the system must reconfigure or fail.

Human societies, as dissipative structures, have an intrinsic drive not only to maintain themselves but to expand their energy throughput—to grow, incorporate new resources, and increase complexity. This expansion is essential to fulfil the Maximum Power Principle, which demands maximising energy intake and use.

However, expansion inevitably leads to competition: when multiple societies or states seek access to the same limited resources or territories, their growth trajectories collide. Spatial and resource limitations mean this drive frequently culminates in conflict.

Conflict, then, is not merely a reaction to blocked flows—it is a systemic function arising from the fundamental need of dissipative structures to extend their energetic reach. When peaceful mechanisms fail to reconcile competing expansions or redistribute resources adequately, societies resort to violent reconfiguration.

Like a phase transition in physics—such as water boiling into steam—war is a non-linear state change triggered when latent tensions cross a critical threshold. It reorganises energy, destroys obsolete structures, and creates new flows. Entire regions can be depopulated, reindustrialised, and reordered. War thus becomes a mechanism for resetting systemic equilibrium, albeit at immense human cost.

Conflict serves multiple systemic functions that enable dissipative social structures to maintain and evolve under thermodynamic constraints.

– It resolves competing expansionist pressures over finite spatial and energetic resources that peaceful mechanisms cannot adequately arbitrate.

– It forcibly redistributes control over energy and material flows—often more rapidly and decisively than markets or diplomatic processes allow.

– It dissipates accumulated systemic tensions—manifesting as surplus populations, latent social energy, or built-up technological and organisational complexity—thereby preventing destabilising bottlenecks.

– It dismantles inefficient or obsolete structures, enabling reconfiguration into new systemic states optimised for maximal energy throughput.

War’s role in managing energy flows and systemic tensions reflects deeper dynamics within the multidimensional social phase space—a landscape defined by variables such as energy throughput, resource control, and population density. Within this framework, societies evolve toward stable configurations, or attractor states, among which war emerges as a recurrent and robust pattern under specific systemic pressures.

War as an Emergent Attractor State in Social Phase Space

Complex systems—whether physical, biological, or social—can be represented within a phase space, a multidimensional landscape that maps all possible states of the system. The coordinates of this space correspond to critical variables such as energy throughput, territorial extent, resource control, population density, technological capacity, and competition intensity.

Over time, systems traverse phase space, evolving toward attractor states—stable or recurrent patterns favoured by the system’s internal dynamics.

Human societies, as dissipative structures, are fundamentally driven to expand energy throughput and compete for finite resources. These imperatives are intrinsic system parameters that continuously shape trajectories through social phase space.

Under conditions of:

– High competition for limited resources,

– Constraints on territorial or energetic expansion,

– Population pressures, and

– Technological or economic stress,

the system approaches a critical threshold at which peaceful modes of interaction become unstable or insufficient. At this tipping point, the dynamics shift to a different attractor: war, a violent reorganisation that redistributes energy and matter and resets systemic configurations

War, therefore, is an emergent attractor state and a phase transition within the complex adaptive system formed by human societies. This state is recurrent and robust, manifesting repeatedly under comparable conditions regardless of cultural or technological variation.

War persistently recurs because it is embedded within the landscape of possible societal states, defined by expansion, competition, and energy dynamics. As a thermodynamically emergent and systemically inevitable response to physical constraints, war functions as a fundamental mechanism in social evolution.

The physical constraints and systemic dynamics also fundamentally shape human decision-making and agency.

Human Agency as System-Emergent

If human societies are dissipative structures governed by physical laws, then their behaviours—including war—are fundamentally shaped and constrained by systemic thermodynamic imperatives. While specific historical details vary, these underlying physical principles produce recurrent patterns of conflict driven by the continuous need for expansion, competition, and energy throughput.

Societies require ever-increasing energy intake to maintain internal order and growth. This compels expansion into finite spatial and resource domains. As multiple societies pursue growth, their trajectories inevitably intersect and collide, producing conflict as a systemic consequence.

Historical evidence confirms that war is a persistent feature across cultures and epochs, reflecting this physical inevitability. Like natural cycles—seasons, volcanic eruptions, predator-prey dynamics—war emerges as an attractor state within the phase space of social evolution.

Societies rise and fall, empires expand and contract, technological and economic shifts reconfigure power balances, but the fundamental dynamic of competition-fueled conflict re-emerges repeatedly.

What we call ‘choice’ is both embedded in and constrained by thermodynamic and structural imperatives. Decision-making emerges from energetic dynamics and systemic conditions. Societies exist as physical systems that favour conflict under specific conditions, and war is thermodynamically and systemically selected.

Human cognition, values, and institutions—while real and meaningful—are emergent properties of physical systems. The neural, social, and technological networks that instantiate decision-making operate within energy and matter constraints. What appears as autonomous agency is, in fact, conditioned by these underlying physical and systemic factors.

– Neural processes are shaped by evolutionary, cultural, and environmental constraints.

– Institutions arise in response to ecological, economic, and geopolitical pressures.

– Ideologies function as narratives facilitating systemic cohesion and energy capture.

Thus, choice is an emergent, system-constrained phenomenon, embedded within the same thermodynamic dynamics that produce war. Ethical aspirations and peace efforts arise from the same substrate as conflict.

Just as societies are shaped by thermodynamic imperatives, so too are the humans who compose them. Human beings have evolved as nested dissipative structures—biological systems embedded within larger energetic systems such as kin groups, economies, and civilisations.

Their instincts, perceptions, and decisions are not arbitrary, but oriented toward maintaining energetic viability within these multi-scalar systems. What we experience as purpose, strategy, or emotion is inseparable from the demands of energy transformation and entropy export. Human agency, therefore, is not merely embedded within systemic dynamics—it is an evolved expression of them.

Humans Evolved as Multi-nested Dissipative Structures

Human beings are not just external observers of systemic dynamics; they are evolved components of the larger dissipative systems in which those dynamics unfold.

As biological organisms, humans are dissipative structures in their own right—energy-processing systems that sustain internal order through constant metabolic throughput. But crucially, humans did not evolve in isolation. Their cognition, behaviour, and instincts were shaped within larger, nested dissipative structures—familial groups, bands, tribes, economies, and eventually states.

This multi-scalar embedding shaped not only physical forms but also behavioural patterns. Human instincts, emotions, and decision-making capacities evolved to sustain energetic viability within social and ecological environments.

Behaviours that increased the stability, coherence, and energetic viability of these broader systems—such as cooperation, aggression, loyalty, and boundary enforcement—were selected over evolutionary time. What we now experience as strategic thought or moral impulse is an emergent adaptation to optimise energy use and preserve order across nested thermodynamic layers.

Human agency, then, is not simply constrained by broader systems—it is a functional extension of them. The neural architecture that enables planning, competition, and coordination is itself an evolved solution to energy flow regulation in complex environments. Human brains are metabolically expensive organs; they persist because they enable energetically successful behaviour across personal, social, and institutional scales.

Military decisions, too, emerge from this logic:

– Leaders do not choose war in a vacuum. They respond to systemic pressures—resource bottlenecks, strategic imbalances, perceived threats—that activate evolved dispositions toward aggressive defence, coalition-building, and energy-maximising confrontation.

– Behaviour within war—manoeuvres, escalations, use of new technologies—is shaped by drives to restore systemic coherence and reassert control over energetic flows such as territory, fuel, infrastructure, and morale.

– Even symbolic and ideological conflict—propaganda, terrorism, psychological warfare—serves as a mechanism for disrupting opposing systems and catalysing phase shifts, reconfiguring who controls the flow of energy and information.

The decision to wage war, then, is not merely political. It is a pattern of evolved thermodynamic behaviour enacted through individual bodies, institutional structures, and collective beliefs. Purposeful action is the visible edge of physical pressures—pressures to maintain viability within a shifting landscape of energy and entropy.

This nested structure also explains divergence. Not all humans align with the dominant trajectory of systemic reorganisation. Dissent and diplomacy reflect evolved capacities that can sometimes stabilise energy flows without violence. But these behaviours, too, are thermodynamically embedded. Alternatives succeed when energy and information flows can be reconfigured without disrupting systemic viability. Where such options are unavailable, divergence is subsumed by the prevailing logic of violent reorganisation.

Ultimately, war is a deeply embodied phase of societal thermodynamics. When humans go to war, they become conduits of reorganisation. Their cognition, metabolism, and agency are reconfigured in service of systemic energy redistribution. Soldiers, strategists, and civilians alike participate in this dynamic.

Human beings are not separate from the physics of history. They are its evolved machinery—its nested, self-organising agents of order and entropy.

Agency cannot override physical law. Peaceful intervals are transient thermodynamic plateaus—temporary alignments of energy flows and cooperation. When systemic pressures return—resource scarcity, population growth, competitive dynamics—conflict re-emerges.

Recurrent War as a Physically Lawful Outcome

Fundamental energetic and structural drivers embedded in the architecture of civilisation render recurrent conflict an unavoidable feature of social dynamics. This inevitability is rooted in the inexorable principles of thermodynamics and systemic dynamics governing all complex dissipative structures.

Human societies are complex dissipative systems—open, energy-consuming structures that maintain and increase internal order by exporting entropy to their environments. These structures remain stable only through continual energy throughput. When energy becomes scarce or tensions accumulate beyond a critical point, societies reconfigure—often violently.

The Maximum Power Principle explains why societies relentlessly pursue expansion. Those that maximise their energy intake and throughput outcompete those that do not, evolving within a social phase space defined by energetic and structural constraints. Within this dynamic landscape, competition over energy and resources is a systemic imperative.

As societies evolve within the limits of social phase space, accumulating pressures—resource scarcity, population density, and limits to expansion—push them toward critical tipping points. At these junctures, war emerges as an inevitable attractor state: a natural phase transition that reorganises the system through conflict, resetting the trajectory of social evolution.

Decisions to engage in conflict are not merely products of individual or collective choice; rather, they emerge inevitably from thermodynamic and systemic constraints shaping social structures and their drive for energetic optimisation. Human intentions are ultimately expressions of deeper physical dynamics that set the parameters within which agency operates.

Human beings are themselves dissipative structures—biological systems evolved within, and functionally integrated into, larger energetic systems such as kin groups, economies, and civilisations. Their instincts, emotions, and decisions are shaped by evolutionary pressures to sustain energetic viability across nested scales.

War is a natural, thermodynamically selected outcome of the pressures societies face as they pursue maximal power and energetic optimisation. Peaceful intervals emerge as transient plateaus—temporary alignments of energy flows and cooperative equilibria—but these too are subject to decay as systemic pressures rebuild.

Thus, war is not merely possible but physically lawful—an intrinsic outcome of the energetic and structural realities shaping human civilisation. Woven into the fabric of history, it recurs with systemic regularity as a thermodynamic phase in the evolution of complex social systems.

This essay does not aim to displace existing traditions within International Relations theory, but to offer a thermodynamic foundation that may clarify the systemic conditions in which those traditions operate—and, where appropriate, challenge or qualify their assumptions.

References

Prigogine, I. (1967). Introduction to Thermodynamics of Irreversible Processes. 3rd Edition, John Wiley & Sons.

Odum, H. T. (1971). Environment, Power, and Society. Wiley-Interscience.

Tainter, J. A. (1988). The Collapse of Complex Societies. Cambridge University Press.

Scheffer, M. (2009). Critical Transitions in Nature and Society. Princeton University Press.

Deacon, T. W. (2011). Incomplete Nature: How Mind Emerged from Matter. W. W. Norton & Company.

Phillips, C. & Axelrod, A. (eds.) (2004). Encyclopedia of Wars (3 vols.). Facts on File.

This is a guest slot to give a platform for new writers either as a one off, or a prelude to becoming part of the regular Slugger team.