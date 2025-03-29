Portrait of a happy man…

I was sorting through some of the paperwork left behind by my mother a few years ago and came upon a book – a compilation of writings by authors aged eight to eighty-eight from throughout Northern California. I was about to discard it when I noticed a piece written by my father. As he rarely got a word in edgeways I found this extremely comforting. Maybe others might too.

There’s a lot of talk about how to grow old these days, almost as if ageing has suddenly come upon us like an unexpected plague.

It’s fascinating to me to hear so many important ideas and thoughts about a subject on which, for once, at seventy-five years of age, I feel highly qualified to express an opinion.

I’ve never believed, however, that we are all born equal, anymore than I believe that any two people are alike. At any stage of life, we are all dependent on our respective genes, breeding, rearing, education and practical experience to date.

We start growing old from the minute we are born but old age doesn’t suddenly envelop us like a heavy blanket. Perhaps nature is too kind, or maybe too cruel?

The first time I felt my years and realised I was getting old was at the age of twenty-five, when I was turned down by the Royal Air Force Fighter Command because I was too old! However, for the next few terrible war years in the British Army I didn’t think too much about growing old; rather, I thought about surviving – a day at a time. “That was a beautiful sunrise; I wonder if I shall see the sun set tonight?” Too busy to ponder such thoughts, but they did cross my mind.

Seven years go by and I am faced again with a decision about what to do with the rest of my life. At thirty-one I was again too old to stay in the Army as a career but did not feel too old to take any job I could get in the whole wide world.

Eighteen years later, I walked out of a top executive position without another job to go to. I quit, for the first time in my life! Retired, if you like, at fifty.

Six months later, I emigrated to a new country, a new life, a new career. During the next eighteen years all I wanted was to make enough money so that at sixty-seven or sixty-eight I could leave the corporate rat race and enjoy what life my wife and I had left. Retiring as a top executive of a multimillion dollar company did not leave me with any sense of regret or loss. It was like taking off a pair of tight boots.

I have so many things I want to do, so many projects, that the days are not long enough. There’s quite a lot of physical work that I find more difficult these days but that is replaced by ingenuity and intelligence.

I had one uncle who, on his retirement at sixty-five, built a large, brick, two-story house. Every brick and nail he placed himself and when I offered to help with heavy loads, his reply was always the same: “No thanks! It’s a job for ten strong men or one man with brains!”

I always felt that if I could be as happy and content at that age, I would be o.k. He really was seventy years young by the time his house was finished.

Seeing examples of happy older people is, of course, a great help and I have been lucky there. My ninety-four-year-old father-in-law used to say that people died of boredom, not old age. He was never bored a day in his long life. Neither am I.

As I grow even older, I’m very aware of all the terrible things that may strike me down at any time but if I were to dwell on these things too long or too often, I should probably get very drunk and stay that way until I died.

All my life I have been facing opportunities and trying, not always successfully, to avoid pitfalls. I don’t expect this to change. Difficulties may grow gentler, subtler or harder to handle, but I know that, as usual, they will be waiting for me each day as I shower, find my specs, my hearing aid, my dentures and say to myself “Thank God I don’t have to screw on my leg like another uncle had to do!”

Henry Straker Carryer

Taken from “Across The Generations” Volume VIII compiled and printed in Northern California 1989

Felicity was born in Cheshire in England in 1941. At the age of five she was dragged, kicking and screaming, to Northern Ireland where she (later) married, had a family and has been living ever since. Among other things, she has been a secretary, a BBC Radio reporter, a veterinary assistant, director of a local Saleroom (Temple Auctions), obtained a degree in Fine and Applied Art at the University of Ulster and has recently published her debut novel, “Days of Wine and Wardrobes”. She now lives near Lisburn with her cat, Wudi.