Two months into a Dáil speaking rights dispute Opposition TDs harangue Ireland’s first female Ceann Comhairle again…

| Readers 0
NO REPRO FEE . 10-3-16  First sitting Day of the 32nd Dail in Leinster House .. Pic shows newly elected Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail as he addresses the 32nd Dail in the Dail Chamber Leinster House in Dublin. Pic Maxwell's - No Repro Fee 10-3-16

The dispute over speaking rights continued today, ending in the same uproar as before. The Dáil took a vote on a government motion which was carried 94 to 74, but not without, as the Ceann Comhairle put it, TDs “making a holy show of themselves”.

Opposition tellers refused to verify the vote but the clerk apparently informed the Ceann Comhairle that in absence of a challenge she could declare it carried. Taoiseach’s questions were to follow, but with the Opposition in uproar it was adjourned.

As Gavan Reilly noted in a tweet afterwards the dispute has certainly unified the opposition…

It’s true also though that it has unified everyone else. The cause may have unified Sinn Féin, Labour, the Soc Dems and others lined up against the motion (which grants some government TDs 8 mins of speaking time) but they are still 20 votes short.

In the two months it has also hardened the resolve of government TDs and minister to reverse the opposition’s case against it. In a recent Op Ed in the Irish version of the Sunday Times James Lawless, the minister for Higher Education, pointed out..

Our current parliamentary system is based on an adversarial, opposition versus government, architecture. Fair enough. But as the opposition has factionalised and diversified over the past two decades their time slots have expanded, while government response time has remained static.

To illustrate this point, take a typical two-hour private members’ debate. Government TDs are allocated just 20 minutes, 10 minutes at the start and again at the end, with rest of the 100 minutes given to opposition TDs. We see the same disparity across other parliamentary debates and discussions.

But, under our multi-seat PR system all TDs enjoy the same mandate and have equal right to represent their constituents. Why should the Dáil give such a disproportional representation to non- government supporting TDs? [Emphasis added]

This case couldn’t be heard today, but it is key to why the Opposition lost this vote and will continue to lose any future votes on the matter that they may try to press. Sinn Fein TDs alone take 52% of such speaking slots on just 22% of the seats.

To the eyes of anyone else looking in this is a very odd state of affairs. These are not rules that apply to any other chamber on these islands, be it Westminster, Stormont, the Senedd or Holyrood. Nor will you find it in other mainstream democracies.

The issue should have been shut down months ago. Until it is the opposition is denying itself the right to haul ministers in front of committees (and given the remarks of the governor of the Bank of Ireland on planning yesterday that’s a non trivial matter).

But it seems that the opposition just could not handle the additional time being given to government TDs. Fair enough. But what doesn’t sit well is having particularly loud and very aggressive male TDs shout Ireland’s first woman speaker into silence.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Mick Fealty

Two months into a Dáil speaking rights dispute Opposition TDs harangue Ireland’s first female Ceann Comhairle again…

Brian O'Neill

Belfast named happiest city in the UK…

Soapbox

Why the Critics of the ARINS•Irish Times Surveys are Wrong: A response to Professor Coulter

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation