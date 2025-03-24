Advice for the aspiring billionaire…

I am reading John Higgs’s excellent book Love and Let Die. It combines two of my favourite topics – The Beatles and James Bond. I recommend it; it’s a great read. Anyhoo, this section about the English establishment is worth sharing:
Even today a third of the UK is still owned by just 1,200 aristocrats and their families. Gerald Grosvenor was the sixth Duke of Westminster and one of the richest people, and largest landowners, in the country.
When asked to give advice to young entrepreneurs, he replied, ‘Make sure they have an ancestor who was a very close friend of William the Conqueror.’
So there you go.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism; I am not a member of any political party. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
