‘Trathnona maith, a Chead Aire’: King Charles visits Northern Ireland

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla yesterday concluded their three-day tour of Northern Ireland.

According to the BBC the tour, which began on Wednesday

“…included a private meeting with First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle.

O’Neill has already met King Charles on several occasions.

The King greeted the first minister in Irish saying: ‘Tráthnóna maith, a Chéad Aire.’ [Good afternoon, first minister.]

She replied: ‘Tráthnóna maith duitse fosta. Cad é mar atá tú?’ [Good afternoon to you too. How are you?]”

It can be a little surprising that the use of Irish in formal occasions involving the British state is still newsworthy over thirteen years since his mother used the language during her speech at the banquet in honour of her state visit to the Republic though the ban on using Irish in our own courts was only announced to be repealed last month.

The King spent the majority of the three days touring Northern Ireland, visiting Limavady, Banbridge and even the GAA Academy in East Belfast where the Belfast Telegraph reports that he ‘…took an interest in all things hurling.’

The King also revealed at the ‘Game of Thrones Experience’ that he hasn’t seen the show, though we at Slugger would like to recommend that if he does decide to give it a go, he skip the final episodes.

