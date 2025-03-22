‘Trathnona maith, a Chead Aire’: King Charles visits Northern Ireland

| Readers 0
"Prince Charles in Aotearoa (cropped)" by Mark Tantrum is licensed under CC BY 4.0

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla yesterday concluded their three-day tour of Northern Ireland.

According to the BBC the tour, which began on Wednesday

“…included a private meeting with First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly at Hillsborough Castle.

O’Neill has already met King Charles on several occasions.

The King greeted the first minister in Irish saying: ‘Tráthnóna maith, a Chéad Aire.’ [Good afternoon, first minister.]

She replied: ‘Tráthnóna maith duitse fosta. Cad é mar atá tú?’ [Good afternoon to you too. How are you?]”

It can be a little surprising that the use of Irish in formal occasions involving the British state is still newsworthy over thirteen years since his mother used the language during her speech at the banquet in honour of her state visit to the Republic though the ban on using Irish in our own courts was only announced to be repealed last month.

The King spent the majority of the three days touring Northern Ireland, visiting Limavady, Banbridge and even the GAA Academy in East Belfast where the Belfast Telegraph reports that he ‘…took an interest in all things hurling.’

The King also revealed at the ‘Game of Thrones Experience’ that he hasn’t seen the show, though we at Slugger would like to recommend that if he does decide to give it a go, he skip the final episodes.

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Slugger Team

‘Trathnona maith, a Chead Aire’: King Charles visits Northern Ireland

Chambré Public Affairs

Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week.

Brian Pope

Developer Contributions won’t solve the Housebuilding and Wastewater Crisis…

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation