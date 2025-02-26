Ban on using Irish in Court to be repealed…

The nearly 300 year old law (the Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737 to be specific) which bans the use of the Irish language in British courts is to be repealed according to this report from the BBC…

“A proposal to allow the use of Irish in court was contained in the New Decade New Approach deal in January 2020.

But it required the repeal of a penal law from 1737 which made it “a criminal offence to use any language other than English” in court. According to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), Secretary of State Hilary Benn has now signed the commencement order which repeals the act.”

The report goes on to highlight that Irish language advocates are pleased with the development.

“The move has been welcomed by the president of the Irish language organisation Conradh na Gaeilge, Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein. “This same legislation was repealed in England and Wales well over 150 years ago,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme. “It brings into focus the historical context in which we’re talking about a revival of the Irish language,” he said. “The reason we need a revival is because Irish was identified as the chief target in the colonial process.” He said there was a deliberate process to try to make Irish “extinct”. “We need to understand where we’ve come from, to understand the particular nature of the support that we need,” he said.” Conversely, TUV leader Jim Allister has expressed his dismay at the move. In a statement carried on the TUV website he laid out his rationale for his opposition. “The repeal of the ban on Irish in our courts is a regressive move in terms of equality, justice and finances. “The change will result in the legal profession becoming more a cold house for the Unionist community who are already underrepresented in the sector. “Importantly it will also negatively impact on the delivery of justice. Often in a court setting how someone says something is just as important as what they say. If a jury can only understand someone in the dock through an interpreter important nuances in tone of voice and even hesitations will be lost. This will impact on the ability of our courts to deliver justice. “Finally, this unnecessary move will add to the cost of delivering justice and result in delays in the system due to the growth in a need for translators for people who already adequately speak and understand English.”

