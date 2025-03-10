Mark Carney to be next Canada PM…

"UK BOE MARK CARNEY" by Bank of England is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0

From the Guardian:

Mark Carney, the former central banker who oversaw the response to financial crises in North America and the UK, will become the next prime minister of Canada after winning the race to lead the country’s federal Liberal party.

Carney, 59, takes on the role as Canada is locked in a potentially catastrophic trade war with the US, long its closest ally and largest trading partner. Last week Donald Trump announced a 25% tax on all Canadian goods, with a carveout for the automotive and energy sectors. The tariffs have the power to push Canada’s fragile economy in a recession.

“America is not Canada. And Canada never, ever, will be part of America in any way, shape or form,” Carney told supporters, laying bare the existential crisis that has outraged Canadians, riven the longstanding relationship with the US, and promises to be the overarching theme in his tenure as prime minister.

“We didn’t ask for this fight. But Canadians are always ready when someone else drops the gloves,” Carney said. “So the Americans, they should make no mistake, in trade as in hockey, Canada will win.”

He does look the part, and speaks clearly which is a plus.

There does appear to be an upside to Trump’s antics. It seems to be waking up countries out of their stupor and uniting the people against a common enemy. There is the case that Trump is equally shaking EU countries out of their inertia and giving them a much needed political boot up the arse.

