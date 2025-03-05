WATCH BACK: Former North Belfast politicians reflect … at the North Belfast Festival #LookNorth25

You can now watch back Friday evening’s panel discussion at Look North: The North Belfast Festival.

Slugger’s David McCann was in conversation with two retired politicians.

Noreen McClelland was an SDLP councillor for the Glengormley urban DEA on Antrim & Newtownabbey Council (and served as Deputy Mayor), having previously been part of Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Alban Maginness was a Belfast City Councillor representing Castle and Oldpark DEAs, and was elected as an MLA for Belfast North. In 1997, he became the first nationalist politician to hold the position of Lord Mayor of Belfast.

Former North Belfast politicians from other parties were also invited to attend and participate, but diary clashes prevented their participation.

The panel will also be broadcast this week on NvTV for those with Freeview channel 7 or Virgin channel 159.

Filmed by Alan Meban @alaninbelfast

