Alliance Party Conference report #apni25

The 2025 Alliance Party conference comes shortly after the first anniversary of the restoration of the Stormont institutions, and a day after the Programme for Government was finally agreed and published. It also marks a changing of the guard within the party with manifesto-supremo and deputy leader Stephen Farry absent for the first time in perhaps 35 years.

I’ve been attending and writing up online coverage of party conferences for a mere 15 years. Back in 2010, party met in the Dunadry Hotel, and the then leader David Ford predicted: “I believe that Naomi’s political career is not going to end on the opposition benches at Stormont and that there are significant opportunities ahead”.

In the olden days, the conference format included time to debate motions: climate change; young people not in education, employment or training; criminal justice system; Afghanistan; drugs policy; kickstarting NI’s economy. At this year’s conference, Alliance had ministers whose portfolios span quite a number of those issues being given time in the 2010 conference agenda.

Back in the same rural venue in 2011, I interviewed North Down councillor Andrew Muir (wearing a knatty yellow tie) who had quipped in a speech that he was “not the only gay in the village”. This year he was on stage as the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (wearing a trademark bow tie).

Sticking with whimsical memories of fashion, there was an unusual prevalence of Aran jumpers in the Dunadry Hotel. Today’s conference in the Crowne Plaza Hotel confirms that those days of woolly liberals are certainly over.

2025’s conference comes during the less fraught period in-between elections. Good results in the Assembly and Local Government polls will need to be consolidated. The party’s membership will need to be enthused to begin the sustained work of campaigning up and down streets required to secure the party’s parcel of fourth- and fifth-elected seats that could be vulnerable in the next election expected in 2027.

The party’s most prominent representatives gave assured performances: MP Sorcha Eastwood and Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir received warm responses from the delegates in a panel chaired by North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland (who’ll be very aware of the work needed between now and the election expected in 2027).

Commenting on the need for reform to prevent institutions collapsing, Andrew Muir suggested that some of the parties in the Executive would “have serious FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out) if they knew that government would continue in their absence.

The recurring call for reform is somewhat dampened by Alliance’s continued participation in the multi-party Executive. If it’s a serious matter that affects the stability of the institutions, and it hasn’t been possible to get reform on the agenda at Stormont after all these years, then perhaps the party should logically think about Opposition if other parties are always going to block change?

On the other hand, to be attacked by a press release from another Executive party on the eve of a conference must be seen as a positive sign for the party. They’re rattling the right cages if opponents draw attention to their conference! While elected representatives up on stage still made frequent references to pursuing “progressive policies”, there was also a greater emphasis on delivery at this year’s conference. The rhetoric at next year’s conference, two years into the new term, will need to include firm examples of action on the back of announced strategies. There is no room for complacency.

Minister Muir’s department was the final ‘pick’ in the d’Hondt process: it was the runt of the departmental litter, unclaimed by the other parties. Sinn Féin had appointed John O’Dowd into Infrastructure, leaving DAERA as the last player standing on the sidelines. Balancing farming with climate change, and tackling Lough Neigh’s decades of neglect make short term wins a real challenge.

Conference began with a tribute to Anna Lo who represented the party in Belfast South from 2007-2016. It was the first of many speeches and contributions which mentioned the rebellious trailblazer whose memory is clearly held very fondly.

Party president David Alderdice reminded the new deputy leader that he was only born five weeks after the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. Eoin Tennyson made his first conference speech in his new role and was greeted with a standing ovation by the 300-strong crowd.

Tennyson paid tribute to his predecessor Stephen Farry. He reported to conference that as part of the “work of reaching out beyond our traditional heartlands and renewing and reinvigorating our local organisations across Northern Ireland” he has been touring around the party’s constituency associations with the aim of encouraging membership growth. While middle-aged and older people were well-represented, younger people in their twenties were thinner on the ground amongst the demographic of delegates (though there were plenty up on the stage).

Naomi Long walked on stage to Kodi Lee’s Change blasting out of the PA system. Most of the 300 seats in the hall were full during the leader’s speech. (Note that conference attendance is way down across all parties post-Covid. So this was amongst the best attended conference of the four held in the same venue over the last year.)

The theme for our conference this year is leading change and, with that in mind, I want to take a few moments at the start of my speech to pay tribute to a very special woman whom most of you will have known and admired and who embodied in so many ways the change that Alliance is committed to delivering – Anna Manwah Lo.

Born in Hong Kong, Anna made her home in Northern Ireland in 1974, and made history in 2007 when she became the first ethnic-minority politician elected to the Assembly, representing South Belfast, and simultaneously the first politician of Chinese ethnicity elected to any legislature in Western Europe.

She sadly passed away in November, leaving behind sons Conall and Owen, daughter-in-law Fiona, two grandchildren and her partner Robert.

I had the privilege of attending her funeral service at which her family and friends paid tribute to her as a mother, a partner, a friend and mentor, and, above all as a trailblazer in all she did. Throughout those wonderful tributes, one thing really shone through – Anna’s unwavering personal integrity.

Her sons spoke about the many people, from all walks of life, who had contacted them to pass on condolences and to share memories of Anna. What was really special – although not surprising to them – was that everyone had the same experience of Anna. She was the same magnificent version of herself whether walking the corridors of power or eating dinner with her closest friends and family. She was always true to her principles and values.

Those values included equality and good relations, protecting the environment and promoting human rights and women’s rights. She championed the underdog, the marginalised and vulnerable and did so with compassion, empathy and a steely determination.

She carried those values with her throughout her early career; they led her into party politics (with a little arm-twisting from me!); and she held to them in her life beyond politics, when she stepped down from the Assembly in 2016.

As with any trailblazer, Anna was also a rebel: she didn’t seek to conform to the shape of the spaces she entered; instead, she remoulded them, so that she and others also breaking new ground, could take up space and make their contribution, without leaving behind anything of themselves.

Recently, when Edwin Poots was lecturing MLAs about dressing professionally, I was reminded of the advice that Anna had received on the subject of dress codes and how she had interpreted it in a way that only Anna could.

When told that men were expected to wear jackets in the Chamber, and that whilst women weren’t, it was a courtesy to do so, Anna bought herself a jacket. A pillar-box red, leather biker jacket. Absolutely within the rules, but absolutely not bending her sense of style to conform with convention.

Though small in stature, Anna had a huge heart and was courageous. When I think of her, I recall a quote from Shakespeare: “Though she be but little, she is fierce.”

Her honesty was disarming and sometimes even alarming (especially if you worked in the press office), but it was also what made her so respected and so loved. She was truly authentic in all that she did.

Conference, I want to quote the words of my colleague and Anna’s dear friend, Kate Nicholl, speaking during Assembly tributes to Anna back in November, who summed Anna up so eloquently.

Kate said that Anna showed her that, if you stick to your values, you maintain your integrity; that politics can be done with kindness and empathy, which goes so much further than one-upmanship or bitterly fixating on difference and the past.

Northern Ireland has lost a fantastic public servant who was the very definition of leading change. Her family lost a mother, grandmother and deeply loved partner. But each of us in this room lost a dear friend.

Her Chinese name “Manwah” means “magnificent grace”. Perhaps the best tribute we can pay her is to live our lives with the same integrity and magnificent grace she did.

Conference, we are meeting this year in somewhat unusual circumstances. Almost every conference in the last number of years seems to have been held in the run up to an election.

Now, given the history of these things, I don’t want to tempt fate by saying categorically that there won’t be one this year – but I can say that there isn’t another election scheduled until 2027.

However, we still have an election to talk about: the one which took place since we last met. The timing of the General Election in July last year was a bit of a surprise for us all – albeit perhaps not to some of the gamblers in Rishi Sunak’s inner circle – but, thankfully, in Alliance we were well prepared.

As in every election, there were both highs and lows. Undoubtedly, the high was taking the seat in the former DUP stronghold of Lagan Valley with the election of that constituency’s first female, first non-unionist and, most importantly, first Alliance MP, Sorcha Eastwood!

People expect party leaders to praise their colleagues during Conference, but Sorcha, her team and everyone who helped get her elected truly made history this past July, and I for one won’t let the moment pass without acknowledging the significance of the win.

Sorcha is very ably taking up the mantle as the sole Alliance voice in Westminster. She’s already blown people away with her dynamism and passion, and is working hard, as ever, to represent and support everyone, without fear or favour, across Lagan Valley.

Listing all of Sorcha’s work in Parliament would fill a speech on its own; but the highlights alone are impressive: from sponsoring bills to extend the EU Youth Mobility Scheme and improve brain tumour treatment, to calling for a UK-wide cancer strategy. She’s also prioritised combating online hate and misogyny and tackling the transparency in political donations, matters close to my heart as an MP and since. If there’s anyone I know can advance that work to protect women and girls and increase openness and transparency in politics, then it’s Sorcha.

That she has done all this despite the personal challenges that she and Dale have been facing, as he battles cancer, shows not only her determination and resilience, but her unwavering commitment to leading change in Westminster and Lagan Valley. Sorcha, I wish both you and Dale every health and happiness – you absolutely deserve it.

However, even in a great election there are always lows and, without doubt, losing Stephen Farry as an MP was a blow to North Down and to Alliance. Despite our best efforts to engage in a positive campaign, others opted for a nasty, unpleasant and often dishonest approach, featuring more unionist electoral pacts. The odds were stacked against us from the start.

For the first time in almost 35 years, Stephen is not here with us today and whilst it’s sad for all of us, I reckon he’ll be relieved that he doesn’t have to be here to listen and cringe at the praise I’m about to give him.

Stephen’s distinguished 30-year career in elected politics – as councillor, mayor, minister and MP – has ended, but I have no doubt he’ll continue to challenge the status quo and lead change in Northern Ireland in his new role in academia; however, this party, North Down, Westminster and politics as whole are much poorer for his absence.

Stephen’s contribution to Alliance – not only as an elected rep, but as policy officer, General Secretary, and during his eight years as deputy leader, cannot be overstated.

He has left us with a strong legacy of evidenced-based policy-making, of thoughtful and nuanced analysis, and of very, very long very detailed manifestos!

Stephen’s political insight helped Alliance navigate complex issues and allowed us to lead the conversation on so many occasions; all contributing to us being in the position we are in today.

A pragmatic and practical politician, Stephen was nevertheless a principled one. His politics was marked by deep and abiding commitment to a shared future, to integrated education, to human rights and equality, to economic opportunities for all, and demonstrated his willingness to speak up for those who were marginalised, whether members of the LGBTQIA community, ethnic minorities or refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants, when others either failed to do so or worse, sought to exploit them as political wedge issues.

His knowledge and intellect, coupled with his commitment to and promotion of liberal values and public service, made him a valued colleague and exemplary advocate for NI. We are all indebted to him for his contribution to the party and particularly to North Down.

The mantle of Deputy Leader has now passed to the formidable Eóin Tennyson, who in his first 6 months in office has taken to his new role with aplomb. Eóin was already a huge asset to the party, as a fearless debater, effective media performer, and energetic proponent of Alliance values. His intelligence and eloquence are matched only by his ability to annoy all the right people and his sass – which we all live for in the Assembly.

As the first person born after the Good Friday Agreement to take up a leadership role in any local party, he is the embodiment of positive future for Alliance – one not based on the politics of conflict and fear, but on the politics of progress and hope.

Nearly three years after being elected, Eoin and the wider Alliance Assembly team are finally able to carry out the full roles they were elected to do.

I could not have been more honoured to lead a team of 17 MLAs into a working Assembly and, over the last year, they have each not only contributed to progress but in many cases been leading that change. They continue to make me – and I hope all of you – incredibly proud with their work on behalf of their constituents and this party every single day.

They are also supported more than ably by an amazing group of Party, Assembly, Westminster and constituency staff. That team, working tirelessly behind the scenes, often in ways that few will ever see or fully appreciate, are the backbone of this party and have made it the professional and effective political powerhouse it is today.

Whether delivering events like conference or election campaigns, or the day-to-day management of our communications, Assembly business, policy development, party and financial management, or delivering results for our constituents – we are enormously indebted to you all. Thank you to each of you and to Sharon for her leadership of the team.

I am also delighted to have welcomed Andy McMurray and Michelle Guy to the Assembly team over the past 12 months. Many of you will have known them as exceptional and hard-working local councillors, and they have made the transition to the Assembly with ease.

Michelle has joined Nick on the Education Committee. While there are many, many things Paul Givan does that we do not want to take credit for, thanks to the hard work of our team, the Minister has now effectively adopted Alliance proposals his official policy on a childcare subsidy scheme and cap on school uniform costs. I wish them more success as they continue to press him on special educational needs transformation and action to tackle underachievement.

In Infrastructure, Andy has joined Peter in exposing the impact of our over-stretched wastewater system on housebuilding, the environment and our economy; as well as holding the Minister to account over active travel, support for public transport and planning system failures. And as you’d expect, Andy doesn’t just talk the talk of active travel, or even walk the walk…his commute to work regularly involves him “cycling the cycle” up Prince of Wales Avenue. Not the biggest hill to climb in NI politics, but definitely up there!

And right across the Alliance Assembly team, we have been delivering change on the issues that matter most to people across Northern Ireland:

• Our Economy team, Kate and David, have been pushing the Minister to exploit the opportunities for investment stemming from dual market access, fighting for better opportunities for our children and young people through skills development, and creating a better labour market for businesses and workers alike.

• Our Health spokespeople, Nuala and Danny, have often been the only adults in the room when it comes to delivering service transformation, and they’ve also led from the front on reforming children’s social care provision, promoting better mental health and introducing a statutory duty of candour across the health service.

• Sian and Kellie have been the leading advocates in the Assembly for delivery of the long-awaited Anti-Poverty Strategy, investment in the arts as an economic and social imperative, and housing that is safe, secure and affordable for all. The reception that our recent paper on private rental has received from across the spectrum shows that again we are leading change here, too.

• On the Executive Office Committee, Paula and Stewart have been driving forward progress on modernising Northern Ireland’s equality laws, and campaigned tirelessly for justice for the victims and survivors of mother and baby homes, including through a public inquiry and redress scheme which will now be delivered. They have done so despite deliberate obstruction, disruption and downright rudeness by certain members of the committee and all credit to Paula for keeping her cool and being professional.

• On the Finance Committee, Eóin has been focused not only on how we spend our current allocation of funds, but has also been leading the conversation on the need for a fair funding formula for Northern Ireland, ensuring our communities and public services get the investment they so desperately need.

And John and Connie have been directly supporting Andrew and I in delivering our agendas for positive change across DAERA and Justice respectively – championing issues they are passionate about, like animal welfare and violence against women and girls.

And it isn’t just in the Assembly where we’re leading change.

Alliance Councillors are delivering daily on the pledges they made to the electorate and demonstrating why Alliance representation really matters.

Whether it’s Neil Kelly, as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, reaching out behind the scenes, through his professional contacts in the health service to support and show solidarity with healthcare workers disgracefully targeted in racist hate crimes last summer.

Or Kurtis Dickson, the youngest and first openly gay Mayor in Lisburn & Castlereagh, who has been leading the conversation on youth engagement in civic life and championing sustainability, by introducing a new Mayor’s Award for a local eco-champion.

Or David Lee-Surginor, the first person from an ethnic minority background to serve as Deputy Mayor in Newry Mourne and Down Council, whose love for his constituency and commitment to on the ground delivery – everything from repairs to bus shelters and pavements to support for local community groups and businesses – shines through his social media updates, all of which he does while running his business and raising a young family with his husband.

Or Micky Murray, who created one of this year’s most iconic images, as he raised the Pride Flag over Belfast City Hall, as the first openly gay Lord Mayor of Belfast, and who through his chosen charities is delivering on his long-standing commitment to tackling homelessness, social inclusion and equality. Micky can’t be with us today as he’s in Nashville and will be in New York in the days ahead – incredible international recognition for his advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQIA+ community, following on from Harvey Milk’s nephew, Stuart, delivering a powerful and inspiring keynote address at Micky’s Lord Mayoral dinner last week.

Or our most recent addition to the “Alliance Chain Gang”, Fiona McAteer, who in her first few weeks as High Sheriff of Belfast, has already been championing Eastside Greenways, one of only three living landmarks in the UK; supporting the Integrated Education Fund one of her charities, and is working with local community organisations in Titanic DEA so that their voices, their experiences help to shape the future of the City.

As a group, both our civic dignitaries and our councillors more widely, reflective the diversity and inclusivity of Alliance, but also of our unwavering commitment to making life better for everyone, to delivery.

And, if you’ll indulge me just a moment on the issue of delivery, some of you may have seen Michael celebrating the roll out of kerbside glass recycling on social media. As the person who filmed the – let’s call it a dance – I can only apologise.

However, having first proposed it 10 years ago, he was somewhat overcome with joy. For some, it’s the cup final; for others, it’s bins. However, it’s conclusive proof that Daisy is not the only terrier in our house! We just never let go!

And we are delivering change at every level of government, because, unlike others, Alliance reps don’t spend their time fighting petty culture wars, denigrating minority communities or vulnerable people, or blocking progress.

We use our mandates as a force for good. To deliver the best public services, the safest streets, the most prosperous society and the most sustainable environment possible. For everyone.

But of course, while politics can be a force for good, for social cohesion and progress, it can also be destabilising, divisive and regressive.

So I turn my eyes west and take a moment to reflect on the wider geopolitical situation and the man who now controls the White House, Elon Musk – sorry the President of the United States, Donald Trump. It’s an easy mistake to make.

Of course, we all know the DUP have a history of making terrible political choices, so their fan-boying for Trump has come as no surprise. There is simply no issue they can’t manage to be on the wrong side of.

However, hearing Gavin Robinson recently parroting the vacuous language of “wokery”, like some kind of Temu Trump, on an issue as serious as the need to ensure our police service is representative of the community it serves, is both embarrassing and dangerous.

But not as embarrassing or dangerous as Poundland Putin, Sammy Wilson, peddling the Kremlin’s lines on the war in Ukraine. His decades-old nickname “Red Sammy” has taken on an entirely new, and more sinister meaning.

And while the DUP and UUP will head off to the White House to meet the President, Alliance is taking a stand and declining to do so.

Naomi Long ad-libbed about the behaviour of “the bully-boy tag team of Trump and Vance” meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that it reassured her that she had made the right decision.

To be clear, I respect the right of US citizens to elect whomever they wish as President. I also respect the office of President. However, I do not and will make no pretence of respecting the current office-holder.

When you find yourself isolated with the likes of North Korea, Russia and Belarus in the United Nations, whilst simultaneously behaving provocatively and aggressively towards democratic and longstanding allies like the UK, Canada, Denmark and Europe more generally, it’s surely is time to reflect on your values.

Now, conference, I’m under no illusions that attending or not attending the White House will shift Donald Trump’s approach to governing one iota: given the size of his ego, it’s doubtful whether he would even notice if there’s anyone else in the same room as him, never mind politicians from Northern Ireland. And the idea that he could even comprehend something as alien to him as a principled stand, would be fanciful.

But it matters. It matters to us and to our voters that we stand up for the things we believe in – international law, climate action, good relations, global stability and peace. Integrity matters.

And as a woman, judging him on how he himself has described how he treats women. I would not feel comfortable being in a room with him and nor would I ask any of my female colleagues to do so.

Of course, we will continue to engage with the many people in Washington and the US who remain genuinely interested in Northern Ireland and its future; to promote economic opportunities, friendship and cooperation. Nuala McAllister will be there over St Patrick’s Day on our behalf to discuss the issues of policing and institutional reform with interested parties.

But how can we credibly engage with someone who is personally promoting the permanent mass displacement of thousands of Gazans from their homeland, undermining any last hope of a two-state solution as well as international law on ethnic cleansing?

We welcome the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a small chink of light in an otherwise bleak situation which has enveloped the Middle East. We have seen extraordinary, unimaginable suffering and bloodshed, and we now need to focus on making that ceasefire permanent.

The priority for the international community must now be delivery of aid to counter the deepening humanitarian crisis and on a plan for reconstruction of homes and shelter.

That’s why we believe the Prime Minister’s announcement about drastic cuts to the UK’s international aid budget to increase military spending is not only reckless but ill-conceived and short-sighted.

International development is not merely a humanitarian or charitable enterprise – in a world where threats and challenges are increasingly global, it is also an important investment in our national security, stabilising regions where there is instability, sustaining fragile peace and mitigating against the causes of mass migration.

Investment in our national defences is essential – not least when our traditional allies are increasingly unpredictable and unreliable – but it needs to be accompanied by, not at the expense of, investment in international development and aid.

And how can we engage credibly with someone who values his personal relationship with the Kremlin over the democratic mandate of Volodymir Zelensky and the territorial integrity of Ukraine as a sovereign European nation? We can’t. And more than that, we shouldn’t.

The UK and Irish Governments have an important role to play in standing up against Putin’s propaganda and ensuring that any ceasefire or peace deal brokered in Ukraine is just and fair, and respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Because – conference – we know that when democracy is threatened anywhere, it is threatened everywhere.

We have seen the rise of authoritarianism and the unfettered growth of tech ‘bro-liarchy’, interfering with normal democratic process and creating an increasingly dangerous online environment, especially for women and young people.

These aren’t challenges any one nation can face down alone.

That’s why improving our relationships with the European Union is more important than ever. It’s where our political, economic and social future lies.

Whilst 5 years have passed since our exit from the EU and 9 years from the Brexit referendum, we’re still awaiting the delivery of a single, solitary benefit – even a glimpse of the sunlit uplands – promised by the charlatans and grifters who promoted this catastrophic political escapade.

There are, thankfully, finally, some signs of progress towards improved relations with the EU under the current Labour government. We’ve long been clear that the key to resolving the friction caused by Brexit is closer alignment with the EU, so people can interact more smoothly, and businesses can access supply chains seamlessly on both a north-south and east-west basis.

The introduction of a comprehensive veterinary agreement, which Alliance was first to propose, would enable us maximising the benefits of dual market access, and so we welcome engagement between the government and EU on this. Our people and businesses need certainty and pragmatic solutions, not endless constitutional straw men battles.

In the meantime, the Windsor Framework remains the only viable option by which Northern Ireland business can navigate the chaos instigated by others. We will engage in good faith with the UK Government’s review into the Framework’s operation, which must be undertaken in a fair and impartial manner. In that respect I draw some comfort in the fact that Lord Paul Murphy has been tasked with this undertaking.

There is no sector and no government department more impacted by Brexit than DAERA.

Conference, when I spoke to you last year Andrew had been in the role of Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for around a month. I think we can say now that in the past year Andrew has really taken to his brief like a duck to water.

The usual naysayers were quick to dismiss Andrew, who supposedly didn’t know one end of a cow from the other.

Well, I can assure you, he not only knows which end is which, but also is an expert in their diet, their movements and even their toilet habits.

This is also knowledge that he insists on sharing with the team. Starting the week with an early morning briefing on the ins and mainly outs of bovine viral diarrhoea was not what many of us thought we signed up to, but I cannot fault Andrew for his passion and dedication to farming.

But of course Agriculture is just one part of his brief. After a groundswell of public concern about the dire state of Lough Neagh, Andrew delivered the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan. For a problem decades in the making, there are no quick fixes; however, many of the actions have been delivered with many others underway.

He also set our first three carbon budgets to ensure we’re on the road to net zero, and the Environmental Improvement Plan, Northern Ireland’s first ever comprehensive Environment Strategy.

With each of those achievements he has sought to give equal attention to all areas within his brief – we have, in Andrew, a minister who cares about not only agriculture, but also the environment, and the sustainability of rural communities.

While others seek to drive a wedge between the environment and farming, for party political gain, Andrew is demonstrating that support for farming does not need to come at the expense of the environment or vice versa.

Just last month, he launched a comprehensive new sustainable agriculture programme which will deliver new schemes that benefit nature and climate while supporting our farmers. This programme is enabled by the ring-fenced funding for agriculture, agri environment, fisheries and rural development to which Andrew has secured commitment with the Executive budget, the only devolved Minister to do so.

And he has stood stood shoulder to shoulder with the farming community and been proactive in his calls to the UK government to re-think the inheritance tax changes, to focus on those who buy up farms as tax breaks, not families who rely on them for their livelihoods.

Whether through his range of animal welfare reforms, including a version of Lucy’s law to ban third party sales of pups and kittens following passage of Pet Abduction Offences last year, or though his science-led, evidence-based response to challenges such as Avian Influenza and imminent new TB reduction action plan, Andrew is an example of what we stand for: strong, collaborative leadership and solution-focused government. Whilst others like to talk the talk, we walk the walk.

And, of course, having Andrew as a colleague at Executive meetings has been a breath of fresh air. Like him, I am focused on delivering positive change for people here – in my case, in the justice system.

Returning to the Department of Justice has felt a bit like coming home. Having started so much reform in the two short years before the Executive collapsed and passed 5 major pieces of legislation, it’s been great to be able to see how those changes are taking effect and having a positive impact, particularly on vulnerable victims and witnesses.

I have been able to continue the work on issues I care deeply about – protecting and supporting victims of crime, improving access to and speeding up justice, the rehabilitation of offenders, and tackling paramilitarism and organised crime, to name a few.

But I have also seen up close the toll that a combination of deprioritisation of justice funding over many years and repeated cycles of stop/start government have taken on frontline services.

Hammering government officials and civil servants might be trending on X, especially if you can do it whilst simultaneously waving a chainsaw; however, the people in my Department are outstanding public servants doing their best to deliver more and more with less and less. Were it not for their commitment and their willingness to go above and beyond to deliver for the public, our already creaking justice system would have long-since collapsed.

Conference, we are all glad – maybe even relieved – to be here today just over a year on from the Executive’s return. And, for the first time since 2011, last week the Executive signed off on an agreed Programme for Government.

But whilst survival and doing the basics can never be taken for granted in NI politics, that’s surely the bare minimum people have a right to expect. Moreover, it must never be allowed to become the ceiling of our ambition for government.

The people we represent deserve so much more than that: they need the certainty of sustainable institutions that work well, and work for everyone.

The fact remains – despite the progress we’ve made, despite all of the positive change Alliance has led in the Assembly and Executive – our institutions are as stable today as they were the day before the last collapse.

That’s why the need for institutional reform remains a priority.

Each collapse causes immeasurable damage, not only to public confidence but also our public services, finances and right across our society. Indeed, much of the last year has been about trying to catch up and repair some of the damage caused by the last collapse.

Stop-start government has underlined time and again the pressing need to end the ability of any single party to hold us all to ransom and paralyse the entire political system in the process.

The structures within which we operate not only give additional privileges to those who remain wedded to binary politics, but they actively reward destructive and disruptive behaviour, rather than incentivising cooperation, stability and progress.

As we in Northern Ireland know better than most, both literally and figuratively, that just because it’s sunny now, it’s no guarantee of sunshine tomorrow.

Any one of the scandals and disputes over the last year could have upended the institutions, and who’s to say that something in the coming year won’t?

While others played lip service to reform, Alliance has been leading change on with clear and sustainable proposals for change.

Sadly, when we recently put our proposals before the Assembly, as an amendment to an SDLP motion on reform, which whilst well-intentioned was heavy on platitudes and light on substance, not even they would back it. Eighteen MLAs – 17 of them Alliance – were the only people willing to commit to anything substantive.

That’s why the leadership of the two governments as co-guarantors of the agreement is so important.

We now have new Governments in place in London and Dublin, and a stable, functioning Assembly and Executive.

There is a crucial window of opportunity to have a serious dialogue about reform, away from the pressure of either looming elections or a full-blown crisis.

We need to grasp it.

That’s why I wrote to the Taoiseach and Prime Minister, calling on them to show leadership on this issue, and to make engagement with parties and the public on reform a priority.

It would certainly be an immeasurably better use of their time and resources than pandering to paramilitaries and organised crime gangs, whilst offering them a legitimacy they don’t deserve, at the expense of the people they criminally coerce and exploit for their own gain.

To be clear, our reform proposals aren’t about exclusion or about upending the protections of the Good Friday Agreement. Far from it.

Under our reforms, those who qualify by mandate would have the same entitlement they have now to be in government. Only if they chose not to – to opt out – they would go into Opposition. No-one would be excluded unless they decide to exclude themselves, and, unlike with the current veto system, no one party could exclude everyone from the Executive and Assembly.

Further, by moving from parallel consent to weighted majority voting to measure cross-community consent, everyone’s vote would finally be equal – no party or designation would be more equal than any other.

Conference, the people of Northern Ireland deserve better than having their futures held to ransom. They also deserve a future which can transcend the divisions of the 1990s and embrace the opportunities of the 2020s and beyond.

The Good Friday Agreement, above all, offered hope. Hope of transformation, beyond managed division and the absence of violence. Hope of a united community, truly at peace with itself and its neighbours.

Our community has been transformed in so many positive ways since 1998, change which we not only embrace, but have helped to deliver.

However, there is so much left to do be done, so many opportunities still to be realised; so much change and so much progress to be delivered.

Make no mistake, conference, it will be you – our members, our supporters and our voters – that will unlock that potential and move this community forward.

Because as ever, it will be Alliance leading that change.

