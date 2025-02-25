Do we need a Chief Executive Officer to run our country?

There are historical examples where companies did indeed run countries but not for the good of the citizens. The British East India Company effectively ran India for over 70 years during the late 18th and early 19th century, extracting as much wealth for its shareholders as possible and even being involved in both the slave and opium trades over the years. Clearly, these are not the examples that the USA Trump fans are proposing but I suggest that a closer look at the different responsibilities of a company CEO and a senior politician will show how misjudged the CEO suggestion is.

Responsibility

The main responsibility of a CEO is to the shareholders, to maximise their profit. He or she does have a legal responsibility to their employees, but only while these people work for the company. By contrast the main responsibility of the leader of a country is to look after the welfare and security of the citizens from the moment they are born until the moment they die. This is a very broad responsibility.

When an employee becomes ill, a company may give them time off with sick pay sometimes funded by the company, but if the illness becomes permanent their employment will be terminated. The company will have no more responsibility for them, but the state will continue to care for their housing and health needs for the rest of their lives.

In most companies, if you have a sick relative, you will get 2- 3 days off to look after them. If you need to care for a relative over a period of months, almost all companies will terminate your contract, ending their responsibility. By contrast, the state must provide income for you while you care for your relative as well as providing health care.

Unprofitable Citizens

Whatever the honeyed words of their Human Resources departments, large companies see their employees as units of production, of value only when generating income for the company.

If a business is performing poorly and not making enough profit, very often the solution is to sack lots of staff. When Elon Musk took over Twitter he almost immediately fired roughly 80% of staff, later on rehiring some of them when Twitter became unstable. This was a business and profit was its main aim. Imagine a government trying this sort of experiment with the NHS, firing 80% of staff and then seeing where most deaths occur?

A new company management team can fire staff who are not contributing to profitability, but when a new government takes over, what does it do with unprofitable citizens, those with disabilities or illnesses so severe that they will never fit in the modern workplace. Unlike Elon Musk, a government cannot dispose of these people, unless we follow the T4 example introduced in 1939 Germany. Running a country is different from running a business.

Business Failures

In any workplace, when something goes wrong, we often debate who is at fault, or at least who must bear responsibility. Sometimes the problem is so serious that a business cannot pay its debts and ends up sacking all its staff and going bankrupt. The owner of the business rarely blames themselves and often goes on to found a new business eg Donald Trump apparently has up to 6 bankruptcies to his credit but is still a ‘successful’ businessman. Would we accept this from a political leader?

Bankruptcies in business are common; we had 26,595 business bankruptcies in 2023. When Thatcher privatised the water companies in England, this was to bring in business management expertise, but now we are waiting to see if Thames Water goes bankrupt. Government leaders do not have the luxury of declaring bankruptcy and starting again. The Great Depression of the 1920s and the fate of the Weimar Republic are warnings of how bad a bankrupt country can be.

The All Powerful CEO

Some like Curtis Yarvin admit that a CEO is like a temporary dictator with almost unlimited power. However, if we look back to the origin of the word in ancient Rome, a dictator was supposed to be all-powerful for the duration of a brief crisis, for one year – until of course, Julius Caesar decided to become dictator for life.

And therein lies a problem. If you are treated unfairly at work, it might be difficult but you can leave and join another company. The same is not usually possible when your country is in the hands of an all-powerful ruler. As Julius Caesar found out, this sometime forces people to look for alternative ways to challenge government.

Countries and Companies

A country cannot be run like a business, they are very different entities. A business employs people and sometimes makes products but that is not its purpose, it exists to make a profit.

If you forgive the conceit, I think John F Kennedy was wrong when he said ‘Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.’

A country exists to take care of its people and any concept of greatness or glory is designed to distract the people from the real purpose of government – to allow the people to prosper and enjoy their lives as best they can.

Arnold is a retired teacher from Belfast.