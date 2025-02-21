New Martin Dillon book uncovers more troubles secrets…

Martin Dillon’s new book is ‘The Sorrow and the Loss—The Tragic Shadow Cast by the Troubles on the Lives of Women,’ and today’s papers are full of choice extracts.

Here is a roundup:

MI5 ‘tampered with’ the Enniskillen bomb. an MI5 whistle blower claimed the device had been interfered with before it went off. “He claimed that MI5 tampered with the bomb’s timing mechanism, determined that the explosion would devastate the IRA’s public image.”

Murdered mother-of-three was having an affair with a fellow British agent. A IRA informer killed more than 30 years ago was having an affair with a senior republican who was also working for British intelligence. Mr Dillon says he has been told the order to kill Ms Mooreland – just weeks before the ceasefire – would have been “handled” by former Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness due to “the politics of the time”. “In this case, the IRA needed to protect one of its own who was at the apex of decision-making at a critical time in the final stages of the peace process.”

Garda informer dug Jean McConville’s grave and saw her being shot. In the book Mr Dillon claims one of the men who dug Mrs McConville’s grave and was present when she was murdered was a Garda informer and son of a local IRA commander.

Stakeknife was an operation, not an individual. Mr Dillon believes that the moniker Stakeknife “was part of a clever ploy”. “By making Scappaticci the one and only Stakeknife, the FRU leadership was able to deflect attention from its other Stakeknife agents embedded in the IRA’s ISU for more than a decade,” he said.

It’s all very murky indeed.

