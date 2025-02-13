Why we should strive for average…

I confess to being a big fan of the Netherlands. Their pragmatic nature appeals to me—things just seem to work there. You arrive at Schiphol airport, and there is a train station in the actual airport that whizzes you off to whoever you want to go. Whatever your destination, you are sure to find a nice, safe, liveable place that prioritises the needs of its citizens. Beautiful, quiet, clean, tidy streets, low traffic, many walking and cycling routes, and lovely local shops, restaurants and pubs a plenty.

At the national level, the Dutch have what many consider to be one of the best health systems in the world. Sure, like most places, they have their issues, especially around immigration, but generally, it seems like a nice society to live in.

Given these high standards, I was curious to learn about the Dutch Sixes culture. The definition is:

The ‘sixes culture’ refers to the tendency of Dutch students to put in no more effort than the minimum necessary to score six out of 10 in exams – which is enough to scrape a pass.

The idea is to prioritise the welfare over the child. This contrasts with our culture of middle-class parents pushing their Grammar school kids to excel at everything and thus contributing to our massive levels of poor child mental health.

Now, we can debate whether this culture leads to people not trying their best, but personally, this approach has always worked for me. At school and university, I always aimed for a B. My view was, why knock yourself out if you don’t need to? And in work, I may not be the best at what I do and what I deliver on time and budget. Never underestimate the business advantage of actually doing what you say you will do.

But I am curious how this good enough culture ripples out when Dutch kids become adults and start working. So I turned to my AI buddy:

The Dutch “sixes culture” (zesjescultuur)—where students aim for the minimum passing grade (a 6 out of 10) rather than striving for top marks—has an interesting impact on how Dutch people approach work life. Here’s how it carries over into their professional behavior:

1. Efficiency Over Perfection

Dutch professionals tend to focus on getting the job done well enough rather than overworking themselves for perfection. This translates to a strong work-life balance, where they value efficiency and effectiveness over unnecessary overtime or perfectionism.

2. Pragmatism & Realism

Rather than chasing unrealistic excellence, many Dutch workers are pragmatic and results-driven. They focus on what’s necessary to meet goals rather than wasting time on unnecessary details or bureaucracy.

3. Anti-Hustle Culture

Dutch employees generally don’t glorify overworking. The “work smarter, not harder” mindset is strong, with many preferring to work their contracted hours and enjoy their free time. This aligns with their direct and practical approach to life.

4. Strong Team Orientation

Because striving for a “6” means prioritizing collaboration over competition, Dutch workplaces often reflect a flat hierarchy where everyone’s input is valued. Employees work well in teams and don’t push themselves forward at the expense of others.

5. Confidence in Competence

Dutch professionals don’t feel the need to prove their worth through high grades or long hours. They are typically confident in their abilities and trust that competence—not excessive effort—is enough.

6. Direct Communication & No BS

Dutch people are known for their direct and honest communication. The sixes culture fosters a no-nonsense, practical mindset, meaning they cut through corporate fluff and say what needs to be said without unnecessary embellishments.

7. No Overpromising

Because Dutch students get used to delivering just what’s needed, Dutch professionals tend to underpromise and overdeliver, rather than making grandiose claims they can’t back up.

The Trade-Offs?

Less emphasis on ambition – Some critics argue that the sixes culture can lead to a lack of drive or innovation in the workplace.

– Some critics argue that the sixes culture can lead to a lack of drive or innovation in the workplace. Mediocrity concerns – Some worry that a culture of “just enough” can stifle excellence and progress.

– Some worry that a culture of “just enough” can stifle excellence and progress. Struggles in competitive environments – In international settings where “go big or go home” is the norm, Dutch workers may come off as less aggressive or ambitious.

However, for the Dutch, the benefits of efficiency, pragmatism, and balance far outweigh the downsides. It’s all about getting the job done—without unnecessary stress.

What do you think—genius approach or a breeding ground for mediocrity?

How does this all relate to the grey skies of Ulster?

Well, in Northern Ireland, we are constantly promised ‘World Class Everything’, ‘A World Class Healthcare System’, and ‘World Class Schools’. Every strategy document waffles on about game-changing best-in-class services. The problem, of course, is that we never seem to reach the lofty heights that the blue-sky thinkers promise us.

The original self-help guru Norman Vincent Peale once said: “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” Sage advice indeed, but here we shoot for the moon, but land somewhere just north of Larne.

Instead of having a World-Class Public Service that we will never see, could we instead aspire to a perfectly average service? Could we settle for enough? Instead of ‘transformational change’ that never materialises, could we have many small incremental improvements that add up to real change over time?

Instead of the armies of consultants who promise the world then bugger off and leave it up to someone else to implement we instead empower the actual workers to get on making things better?

Our leaders could proudly claim that their goal is to make things slightly better tomorrow than they are today.

Embrace average because, mathematically speaking, it is 50% better than what we have now, and that sounds good to me.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.