Northern Ireland Civil Service: A Culture of Waste and Zero Accountability…

For those of us who have spent decades in the private sector, watching the financial mismanagement within the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) is like witnessing a slow-motion car crash—predictable, avoidable, yet somehow inevitable. The latest revelations are nothing short of scandalous.

First, the £2.45 billion overspend on major capital projects.

A few weeks back we learned from a senior finance official at Stormont’s Health Committee that over £96 million worth of PPE will be wasted because it is reaching its use-by date. This isn’t just incompetence—it’s an outright betrayal of the taxpayer.

£96 Million in PPE Waste: A System That Doesn’t Learn

During the pandemic, PPE procurement was understandably chaotic. Governments around the world scrambled to secure supplies in an emergency. But years later, to find out that almost £100 million worth of PPE is set to be scrapped is beyond unacceptable.

Where was the planning? Where was the risk management? Why wasn’t excess PPE redistributed, repurposed, or even resold before it became useless? The simple answer: because no one in the system is ever truly accountable.

This is the same civil service culture that allowed the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal to unfold without consequences. The same culture that led to £2.45 billion in capital overspending. The same culture that resists reform at every turn.

If This Happened in the Private Sector…

Let’s be blunt—if a private sector company wasted £96 million in stock, heads would roll. The CEO would be sacked. Senior managers would be dismissed. Shareholders would demand answers. But in the NICS? A brief statement, some hand-wringing, and business as usual.

This is not an issue of public sector workers being lazy—there are many dedicated and hardworking people within the system. The problem is that the system itself does not reward efficiency or punish failure. There is no incentive to plan ahead, spend wisely, or ensure that every pound is accounted for.

A Government Machine That Doesn’t Value Money

Let’s put this into context. £96 million could have funded:

3,000 additional nurses for a year.

1,600 hospital beds.

Thousands of life-saving operations.

Instead, it is literally being thrown away. And the response? Silence, excuses, and a refusal to accept responsibility.

The DUP MLA, Diane Forsyth, was absolutely right when she said:

“This is a system that lacks scrutiny and operates with a mega silo mentality.”

Time for a Hard Reset

The mindset within the NICS must change. It must move from being a slow-moving, bloated bureaucracy to a results-driven organisation. That means:

Real accountability – Civil servants must be held responsible for financial mismanagement, just as they would be in the private sector.

Proper oversight – The NICS Board must be given real power to scrutinise spending and enforce financial discipline.

Ending the silo mentality – Departments cannot continue to operate in isolation. A more joined-up approach is essential.

A culture shift – The idea that government spending is a limitless resource must be replaced with a private-sector mindset of efficiency and value for money.

Taxpayers Deserve Better

At a time when Northern Ireland’s health service is crippled by waiting lists, when businesses are struggling under economic pressure, and when families are being hit with rising costs, this level of waste is beyond disgraceful.

The NICS must reform itself, or risk losing all public confidence. Taxpayers work too hard for their money to see it wasted on a system that refuses to hold itself to account.

Eugene Reid is a keen observer of all things business and politics. A former elected representative who has had a career working across the private, public and voluntary sectors! Bringing a unique perspective from a diverse and varied background.