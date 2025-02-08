Weekly Bulletin. What you need to know this week.

Sinn Féin unveils significant Assembly team reshuffle

On Monday (3 February) Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD was in Parliament Buildings to announce a significant reshuffle of the party’s front bench at Stormont. The move followed confirmation that Economy Minister Conor Murphy was to resign from his ministerial role following his election to the Seanad (Upper House of the Irish Parliament). Former Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA has taken over the Economy portfolio and she has been replaced by former Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd MLA. Meanwhile, former Health Committee Chair Liz Kimmins MLA was promoted to the Executive table, taking on the Infrastructure portfolio. An MLA for the Newry and Armagh constituency since 2020, Kimmins sat on the Infrastructure Committee in the previous mandate and has reportedly impressed many during her tenure as Health Committee Chair. She has been replaced as Chair of the Health Committee by Philip McGuigan. McGuigan who represents North Antrim was formerly Chair of the Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee. He currently Chairs the Assembly All Party Group on Reducing Harm Related to Gambling.

What Next: Mr Murphy has previously said he will use his new role in the Seanad to bring a “northern perspective” to the debate on Irish unification, and to draw on his experience as Minister to focus on creating and maintaining all-island economic links. Murphy’s departure can be viewed as a significant loss of experience for the party’s Stormont operation, given he was first elected to the Assembly in 1998 and has three different ministries during his term (finance, economy, and regional development).

Secretary of State’s call for Executive to reform public services draws criticism from across NI parties

On Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn MP gave a speech at Ulster University Belfast in which he urged the Stormont Executive to reform the region’s public services. Mr Benn said that the Executive “must take responsibility for balancing its budget and living within its means”, refuting the argument that a lack of funding was serving as the impediment to transformation of public services. The Secretary of State’s remarks have subsequently drawn criticism from across the political spectrum in NI. DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP said it was a “real shame” that Mr Benn led his speech in this way, adding: “this government needs to recognise that you cannot continue to provide the same level of public services at the same time as transforming those services with the same financial envelope”. Meanwhile, newly appointed Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald MLA described the comments as “arrogant”, releasing a party statement in which said his remarks demonstrated a “blatant disregard for communities here and for our democratically elected political institutions”.

What Next: The Secretary of State has refused to back calls from Alliance and the SDLP to reform the structure of the power-sharing institutions, which has the support of the Irish Government. Mr Benn said such reforms would have to come from Sinn Féin and the DUP.

Lack of funding stalls “critical” NI Water wastewater management plan for Belfast

NI Water has confirmed that its £1.4bn Integrated Plan for Drainage and Wastewater Management in Greater Belfast, is “no longer achievable” within its original 12-year timetable, reports the Irish News. The body said that the so called ‘Living With Water Programme‘, launched in 2021, has been “paused indefinitely” due to a lack of investment. The large scale project had previously been described by the company’s Chief Executive Sarah Venning as “critical to ensuring a long-term solution to the city’s extensive wastewater needs. In response, the Department for Infrastructure said that elements of the project will be progressed by individual partners and be delivered as normal business to align with funding that is available. Alliance Infrastructure Spokesperson Peter McReynolds MLA said that this is another example of “crisis being allowed to develop at NI Water”, and called for a review of NI Water’s funding model to move to a community ownership model.

What Next: Newly appointed Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins MLA said on wastewater infrastructure that she will continue with the three-pronged approach of her predecessor John O’Dowd to addressing wastewater infrastructure, focusing on increasing investment via the NI Executive, exploring options for developer contributions, and introducing a Water, Flooding and Sustainable Drainage Bill to the Assembly.

Stakeholder Watch

First Minister Michelle O’Neill: “I will continue to fight everyday for fair funding for public services. People here work hard and pay their taxes. They deserve public services that meet their needs. The British government’s cruel cuts and austerity agenda must end”.

Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “ “Don’t have to agree with everything [Hilary] Benn said to observe two things: – Executive parties are trying to deflect from failure to deliver a plan on public services – Its bizarre to see parties supportive of the constitutional status quo huff and puff about a SoS saying things”.

Robbie Butler MLA (UUP, Lagan Valley): “Tackling climate change and protecting the environment won’t be achieved by fining farmers for non-environmental infringements. Sadly it’s evident that the Minister isn’t for listening and neither is his Party. Farmers want to be green but they can’t do so if they are in the red! Sadly it seems the Alliance Party just don’t get it”.

Alliance Party: “‘Our public services are struggling due to government instability and insufficient funding,’ says @SorchaEastwood. By investing in reforms now, we can save money in the long run and deliver services effectively for everyone in NI”.

TUV: “One year of Stormont Protocol implementation – time Unionists put the Union before the ministerial limos #TimothyGaston #NorthernIreland #TUV #NoSeaBorder”.

Other stories

Finance Minister allocates over £17 million for Storm Éowyn support

On Thursday (06 February), Finance Minister John O’Dowd announced that the Executive had agreed funding allocations of £19.4 million with £17.4 million being provided to help departments deal with the impact of Storm Éowyn. The breakdown of the funding for Storm Éowyn recovery was: Department of Infrastructure £8 million, Department of Health £4 million, Department of Education £3 million for building repairs, Department for Communities £1.4 million for emergency financial assistance scheme and Department of Justice £1 million for policing costs. Additionally, the Minister announced £2 million of funding for “unavoidable pressure” in their statutory skills programme due to high demand of the programme.

Education Minister publishes SEN Reform Agenda and Delivery Plan

On Tuesday (4 February), the Education Minister Paul Givan published the Special Educational Needs (SEN) Reform Agenda and five-year Delivery Plan. The plan is an “ambitious programme of reform” to support children and young people with SEN. The Minister stated that the plan had been produced with input from parents, practitioners and academics, and this will continue as the plan begins to be implemented. The Minister concluded by stating that SEN transformation was a central commitment of the Executive and that this area will require “sustained funding” to deliver change.

Health Minister reflects on progress and pressures

On Monday (3 February), the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt reflected on the challenges facing the Department of Health and progress which has been made within the Department marking a year since the restoration of devolution. The Minister stated the Department has “deep, long-standing challenges” in health and social care, while facing a lack of provisions across the sector. He assigned key achievements as: pay packages for health workers for 2023/24 and 2024/25, the inclusion of NI in plans for a smoke-free generation in the UK and a Live Better initiative to tackle health inequalities. The Minister also commented on the importance of his Department’s three year strategic plan which focuses on “stabilisation, reform and delivery”. However, the Minister stated that he is “under no illusions” about the “scale of the problem” facing the Department. He concluded by stating he will continue to advocate for “sustained and additional investment”, as hospital waiting lists, a priority in the Programme for Government, cannot be reduced without investment.

O’Toole says DUP and Sinn Féin not serious about institutional reform

Following the defeat of Monday’s SDLP’ motion, which called on the First and deputy First Ministers to make a commitment not to resign their respective offices during this mandate “under any circumstances”, Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole MLA has said that “Sinn Féin and the DUP have once again proved they are not serious about reforming the Stormont institutions”. The motion was defeated with votes against from the DUP and the UUP and Sinn Féin abstaining. The motion also called on the FM and dFM to “write to the UK and Irish Governments to commence a programme of reform, including an amendment to the Pledge of Office, so no party can veto the operation of Government”.

DUP MP leads debate in Westminster on support for the high street

On Wednesday (5 February), Gregory Campbell MP (DUP, East Londonderry) led a Westminster Hall debate in the Commons highlighting the pressing challenges facing high street retailers and urging the Government to provide a range of interventions to support the rejuvenation of town centres. Among the measures Mr Campbell called for to support businesses was a 5% VAT rate for Nothern Ireland’s hospitality sector noting that the Republic of Ireland is about to reduce its “already low rate even further”. Several other Northern Ireland MPs contributed to the debate including Claire Hanna MP, Jim Shannon MP and Robin Swann MP. The full transcript can be accessed here.

Support for Irish unity growing in NI new poll finds

A new poll released this week has found that support for Irish unity in Northern Ireland is growing. According to the latest opinion poll for the Irish Times and the ARINs Project, 48% of respondents in Northern Ireland are against Irish unity which is two per cent less than the 50% who expressed that opinion when this survey was first conducted back in 2022. The poll further found a rise in the number of respondents in favour of a united Ireland, with 34% of those surveyed expressing their support for this, which is up 7 per cent from the level of 27% in 2022.

Across the border

New Minister for Housing says he will focus on delivery rather than projections

On Thursday (6 February), the Irish Times reported that new Minister for Housing, James Browne, has promised to “build, build, build,” after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald accused the Government of misleading the electorate about the number of completions in 2024. Minister Browne said the Government would “rely less on projections” and “get every lever of the State focusing on delivering houses.” He highlighted the new Planning and Development Act, which he said would cut down on objections and delays. His comments came after Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald used the first Leaders’ Questions of the new Dáil to accuse Micheál Martin, Simon Harris, and former Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien of having “openly and knowingly deceived the public” by claiming that housing completions in 2024 would be in the high 30,000s or reach 40,000s. CSO figures published on 23 January showed that just 30,330 homes were completed last year. Meanwhile, a new report from Davy Stockbrokers said that Ireland will need to build 93,000 homes a year meet demand between now and 2031 if the population grows to 6 million

Michael Lowry accepts ruling on Dáil speaking rights row but calls on Government to review rules

On Monday (3 February), the Dáil’s Speaker of the House (Ceann Comhairle) Verona Murphy ruled that four members of the Regional Independents Group (RIG) will not be allowed to have Opposition speaking time. The ruling resolves a row that had caused chaotic scenes in the Dáil on its initial return two weeks ago. Micheal Lowry TD, who had led the RIG negotiating team during Programme for Government discussions, accepted the ruling, but called on the Government to review the rules around speaking rights, saying there was a “major body of work” that needs to be done to facilitate Independent TDs. On Thursday, the Irish Independent reported that Government backbenchers are frustrated with the current rules, which are perceived to favour the Opposition. One TD noted: “the majority of TDs don’t get the majority of speaking time”.

Trump tariffs could directly affect one-third of Irish goods exports, report warns

A new report from KMPG says US president Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on EU countries could directly affect about a third of all Irish goods exports. It comes as the Irish Times reports that on Monday this week, President Trump said that tariffs on goods from the EU would “definitely happen”. The report, which provided an economic outlook for 2025, also noted that President Trump’s proposals to reduce corporation tax would threaten Ireland’s tax take and attractiveness for investment. Despite geopolitical risks, KPMG projects that Ireland’s GDP will grow by 4%-4.5%. The report noted that the country’s biggest challenge is meeting its own domestic demand.

What we’re reading

Northern Ireland’s place in Trump’s trade war with the EU

Writing in the Telegraph this week, the paper’s Europe editor, James Crisp, argues that Northern Ireland is at risk of “being dragged” into President Trump’s trade war with the EU because of Britain’s “botched” Brexit deal. Crisp explains that in light of the President’s announcement that the US could place levies of 20% on European exports to the US, Northern Ireland’s position could mean that it would have to impose these EU tariffs. Crisp cites Lord Nigel Dodds’ (former DUP leader) stance that the Prime Minister should ensure that Northern Ireland is exempt from tariffs. Crisp also references comments from current head of trade at Logistics UK, Nichola Mallon, who is a former deputy leader of the SDLP and former Minister for Infrastructure. Ms Mallon stated that potential tariffs would add to already existing “administrative burdens” Northern Irish trade from the Windsor Framework. Crisp goes on to contend that Northern Ireland’s unique position may leave it with something to gain in a scenario where tariffs are enforced on the EU, arguing if conditions allowed, it could result in NI becoming a “hub” for exporting goods from Europe to the US.

Forward Look

Monday 10 February 2025

Assembly Question Time: Economy; Communities

Thursday 6 February 2025

NI Policing Board Meeting, James House, Belfast



Friday 7 February 2025

Women in Tech Conference, Titanic Belfast



Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025

NI Science Festival



Thursday 13 February 2025

NIFHA Development and Asset Management Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast

Friday 14 February 2025

Consultation closing: Review of Free School Meals and Uniform Grant Eligibility Criteria



Wednesday 19 February 2025

The 153rd Open – Information Session, Town Hall Portrush



Friday 21 February 2025

CIH All-Ireland Housing Awards, Titanic Belfast

Friday 21 – Saturday 22 February 2025

UK Society for Co-operative Studies and the Society for Co-operative Studies Ireland Conference 2025, Boundary Brewing Co-op, Belfast

Tuesday 25 February 2025

Retail NI Future High Streets-Future Challenges Summit, Belfast Harbour Commissioners Office

Wednesday 5 March 2025

InterTradeIreland Venture Capital Conference 2025, Croke Park, Dublin

Thursday 6 March 2025

CyberNI Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Friday 7 March 2025

Institute of Directors NI Women’s Leadership Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 13 March 2025

Social Enterprise NI Conference, Girdwood Community Hub

Thursday 13 March 2025

Consultation closing: Draft Budget 2025-26

Wednesday 26 March 2025

AgendaNI Northern Ireland Housing Conference 2025, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 27 March 2025

Invest NI Powering Productivity Conference, La Mon Hotel, Belfast



Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025

Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

June 2025

British Irish Council hosted by the NI Executive

