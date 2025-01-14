Michelle O’Neill says Stormont has made ‘huge strides’…

"Day 2 of Stormont Talks - Michelle O'Neill" by Sinn Féin is licensed under CC BY

Michelle O’Neill is saying turn that frown upside down. From the Irish News:

Michelle O’Neill has defended the Stormont executive’s performance in its first year since restoration, claiming it has a “very strong track record of delivery”. She said the executive had “made huge strides forward”. “I only have to point to things like a strategy to end violence against women and girls, public sector pay being settled, the A5 announcement, the Good Jobs bill, a huge, vast array of legislation, and I will be actually updating on that in the weeks ahead,” she said.

But lest she be accused of being utterly delusional, she conceded that the health service situation was in a “dire and diabolical” state.

Well, you have to admire her positive thinking.

 

