Free online lecture series “Rippling Effects of The Great Irish Famine” Jan 2025…

This popped into my email and I thought it would be of interest to readers.

Each lecture will be recorded and uploaded to Councils YouTube channel to accommodate those unable to attend live.

For further information and registration can be accessed by visiting www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/famine

Commencing Thursday 30th January 2025 for 5 weeks.

  • 30th January @ 7pm (GMT)
    “Children in Irish workhouses during and after the Great Famine”.
    Dr Simon Gallaher

  • 6th February @ 7pm (GMT)
    “Of Monsters and ogres: Evicting the poor during Ireland’s Great Famine”.
    Dr Ciarán Reilly – Maynooth University.

  • 13th February @ 7pm (GMT)
    “Popular piety in Ireland the pre-Famine and post-Famine periods”.
    Prof. Salvador Ryan – St. Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

“Rippling Effects of The Great Irish Famine: Separated from family by crime and transportation”.
Dr Perry McIntyre AM – Visiting Fellow at the State Library of New South Wales, Australia.

  • 20th February @ 7pm (GMT)
    “The Great Famine on the Powerscourt Estate (Benburb district) and along the Blackwater, 1845-52”.
    Dr Dónal McAnallen – National Museums Northern Ireland
  • 27th February @ 7pm (GMT)
    “Mothering and infant feeding in the workhouse during the Great Irish Famine”.
    Judy Bolger – Trinity College Dublin

