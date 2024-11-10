Weekly Bulletin – What you need to know this week

Finance Minister says ‘unprecedented’ Budget does not make up for austerity

On Monday (4 November), Finance Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA provided the Assembly with an update on the Autumn Budget Statement implications for Northern Ireland’s public finances. She said that the “unprecedented” level of funding allocated to Stormont in the Budget would not undo the damage caused by 14 years of austerity. The

Minister added that current pressures are “so severe” it will take “time and significant further investment to turn the tide and undo the damage caused” by austerity. The Budget assigned an additional £609.3million of Resource DEL (departmental expenditure limits) and £30.4 million Capital DEL for NI in 2024-25, on top of £308.9 million of additional Barnett consequential according to the Department of Finance. The Minister told members that Departments will need to make decisions to “live within the budget”. She also revealed that the funding does not include the costs of a number of exceptional items, including the £240m PSNI data breach.

What Next: Minister Archibald told Assembly members that she intends to bring the 2025-26 NI Budget to the Executive in the forthcoming weeks.

Economy Minister takes part in first “all-Ireland trade mission”

On Tuesday (5 November), Minister for the Economy Conor Murphy MLA arrived in Singapore where he is leading a four-day trade ‘all-island’ trade mission supported by Invest NI and its Republic of Ireland counterparts, Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland. Northern Ireland and the Republic hope to attract investment and are promoting the island of Ireland as a hub for innovation in regtech, fintech and financial services. According to the Department, fourteen companies have joined the mission, including First Derivative and FinTrU. Mr Murphy said Singapore is a “prime location to showcase our fintech capabilities on the world stage” and welcomed the cooperation between North and South. Chief Economist of Grant Thornton NI Andrew Webb said the approach of marketing both locations to an international audience was a “practical and eminently sensible initiative”. Invest NI CEO Kieran Donoghue said that the Asia-Pacific market presents “substantial growth opportunities” for Northern Ireland companies, adding that Invest NI’s dedicated in- market team on the ground, is “well-equipped to support their expansion and guide them through this dynamic landscape”.

What Next: During the Mission, Minister Murphy will support the companies attending the Singapore fintech festival and he will speak at an Irish Chamber of Commerce event.

Northern Ireland church leaders press Secretary of State for clarity on government’s legacy approach Leaders of the main churches in Northern Ireland met with Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Hilary Benn MP this week, the News Letter reports. During the meeting, the church leaders sought greater clarity on the new Labour Government’s approach to legacy. Labour had indicated that it would repeal the previous Government’s unpopular Legacy Act, which halted inquests into events from the Troubles and set up the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). However, the new Government is continuing with the ICRIR and is

challenging a critical judgment by the Court of Appeal in Belfast on the Legacy Act. In a statement, church leaders said the Labour Government “needed to provide greater clarity” to avoid causing unnecessary stress and anxiety for victims and survivors.

What Next: The impact of Brexit on Northern Ireland and the need for multi-year financing arrangements to be provided to the Executive were among other issues raised with the Secretary of State. Church leaders said that they recognised that the recent UK Budget would have some positive impacts, but highlighted that some measures would have a disproportionate effect in Northern Ireland.

Stakeholder Watch

NI Executive: “The First Minister and deputy First Minister have met with Independent Panel Co-Chairs Professor

Leanne McCormick and Professor Sean O’Connell to discuss the issues around the Truth Recovery process and the Panel’s work with victims and survivors of Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses.

The Ministers encouraged anyone affected or who has information, to share their experience with @TruthPanel_NI. Their Testimony Team will provide people with a safe & supportive environment to share their experience, when & how they choose. Visit the Truth Recovery Independent Panel’s website for more information: https://independentpanel.truthrecoveryni.co.uk/giving-your-testimony”

Leader of the Opposition, Matthew O’Toole MLA (SDLP, South Belfast): “Transforming childcare and early years, and reducing the punishing costs for families, is one of our Oppostion priorities. As a constructive Opposition, we are determined to shape the policy agenda as well as deliver accountability. Read our plans

here: http://sdlp.ie/a_childcare_guarantee”

Ulster Farmers’ Union: “The UFU hosted a crisis agri-industry meeting this afternoon. Discussion focused mainly on the recent budget announcement including APR. Other topics covered were environmental issues including Ammonia and planning, TB and the importance of a ring-fenced agri budget.”

NI Assembly Public Accounts Committee: “We’ve described @CommunitiesNI handling of the Child Poverty Strategy as a catalogue of failures. As well as listing the Strategy’s shortcomings, we’ve made 11 recommendations we want to see reflected in a new plan to tackle child poverty. Read more here: https://lk.cmte.fyi/Qu2y”

NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn: “Delighted to sign the Mid South West Growth Deal on behalf of the UK Government. Congratulations to all those whose hard work made today possible. This will create economic growth across the @MSW_Region and Northern Ireland. @fermanaghomagh @MidUlster_DC @abcb_council”

Other Stories

£2.23bn upgrades investment for NIE Networks welcomed

The Utility Regulator’s approval of a £2.3 billion investment package for NIE Networks as part of its seventh regulatory price control (RP7) has been hailed a significant move toward enhancing Northern Ireland’s energy infrastructure as well as contributing to the region’s transition to a net-zero future. The investment package has drawn positive responses from various political and economic sectors. Alliance Economy Spokesperson David Honeyford MLA welcomed the news noting that he had long been a strong advocate for redeveloping NI’s energy networks to improve energy efficiency and

promote green technologies. The Lagan Valley MLA called for the planning and building of new infrastructure to begin immediately to enable the connection of new renewable energy sources to the system. In addition to enhancing the region’s future energy security and providing cheaper, cleaner electricity, Mr Honeyford said the initiative would support decarbonisation efforts, and achievement of NI’s Net Zero targets

Shadow Secretary of State for Northern Ireland appointed

On Tuesday (5 November), new Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch MP announced that Alex Burghart MP will serve as Northern Ireland Shadow Secretary of State. First elected as MP for Brentwood and Ongar in June 2017, Mr Burghart was Parliamentary Private Secretary to the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson MP, 2019 to 2021 and Minister for Skills with the Department for Education 2021 to 2022. He also served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Department for Work and Pensions September to October 2022, before becoming Parliamentary Secretary in the Cabinet Office 2022 to 2024. A former teacher, he previously worked at the Department for Education on the Munro Review of Child Protection, before spending four years as Director of Policy at the Centre for Social Justice where he led research on housing, welfare, education, and family policy. He was a Special Adviser to the then Prime Minister Theresa May on social justice in 10 Downing Street 2016 to 2017.

Trump tariffs would be bad for NI economy, says Murphy

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Conor Murphy MLA said it would be bad for the Northern Ireland economy if Donald Trump follows through on rhetoric about imposing tariffs on all imports to the United States. “Anything which hinders our ability to trade with a very significant trading partner is not good news,” Minister Murphy told BBC News NI. However, he added that it is not yet clear how Trump’s campaign pledges will translate into policy. During his campaign, President-elect Trump proposed tariffs of up to 60% on goods made in China and of at least 10% on other imports. In 2022, Northern Ireland companies exported goods to the US with a value of £1.9bn, making it NI’s third largest external market for goods behind GB and Ireland. The US is a particularly important market for machinery manufacturers in NI, including the cluster of businesses in Mid-Ulster.

Elaine Cassidy appointed Director of Price Controls at Utility Regulator

The Utility Regulator has appointed Elaine Cassidy as Director of Price Controls, a role that oversees pricing frameworks across Northern Ireland’s gas, electricity and water sectors. Ms Cassidy, who took on the role in October 2024, will drive key initiatives in alignment with the Utility Regulator’s Corporate Strategy 2024-2029 and its Forward Work Plan. She previously served as the Utility Regulator’s Head of Legal Affairs and in various roles within Northern Ireland’s Civil Service.

One third of NI farms expected to be hit by inheritance tax change

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said yesterday that the budget announcement capping Agricultural Property Relief in inheritance tax at £1m was “bad” for NI farmers. According to BBC News, the Minister estimated a third of farmers in Northern Ireland would be affected by the change and up to three quarters in the local dairy sector. Mr Muir said he had met with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Hilary Benn yesterday to ask for a “rethink” on “a bad budget for farmers”, and asked him to engage with the farming community. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that combined business and agricultural assets above £1m will be taxed at 20% from April 2026 onwards.

Sinn Féin councillor suspended over alleged inappropriate online messages

Belfast City councillor JJ Magee has been suspended from Sinn Féin following an allegation that inappropriate online messages were exchanged between him and a minor, BBC News NI reports. In a statement, Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA said Mr Magee had been suspended from the party “without prejudice”, that the party whip had been removed from Mr Magee and that the chief executive of Belfast City council had been notified. He also said that the allegations had been forwarded to social services and the PSNI in compliance with the party’s children safeguarding policy. KRW Law issued a statement on behalf of Mr Magee denying the allegations.

Minister announces funding to expand access to debt advice across Northern Ireland

On Tuesday (5 November), Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA committed £1.3m for an Integrated Advice Partnership Fund to be administered by local councils. The fund will boost existing debt services by providing alternative pathways to debt advice for people across Northern Ireland.

Department for Communities invites applications for Chair of Sport NI Board

The Department for Communities has invited applications for the appointment of the Chair to the Board of Sport NI. Applications opened on Thursday 7 November and more information on the process can be found on the Department’s website here.

Across the Border

General Election campaign underway with polling day set for Friday 29 November

President Michael D Higgins formally dissolved the Dáil to mark the beginning of the General Election campaign that will conclude with polling day on Friday, 29 November. The Irish Times writes that before heading to Áras an Uachtaráin, Taoiseach Simon Harris spoke outside Government Buildings. He called for a safe and respectful campaign, and asked the public to “Value your vote, use your voice”.

Member of government appointed Housing Commission criticises housing targets

The Irish Times writes that the government parties will face intense pressure on housing in the opening days of the General Election campaign. On Tuesday (5 November), Government approved revised housing targets for the period 2025 to 2030 were published. These aim to deliver a total of 303,000 new homes during the period. However, Ronan Lyons, one of the members of the Housing Commission, said that while the targets bring official policy “closer” to meeting demand, they do not take account of “unmet need”, adding that in Housing Commission’s report pent-up demand was estimated to be up to 250,000 homes as of early 2022. On Thursday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said that housing will be “the biggest issue” in the campaign.

Stardust survivor Antoinette Keegan apologises for ‘mistake’ of National Party candidacy

Stardust activist and survivor Antoinette Keegan has withdrawn as an election candidate for the National Party, days after launching her campaign. Ms Keegan is a high-profile activist, having spent over 40 years seeking justice for the 48 victims who died after a fire broke out in the Stardust nightclub in 1981. On Monday, Ms Keegan announced that she would stand as a candidate in Fingal East, later changing to Dublin Bay North, for the far-right National Party. However, The Journal reported on Thursday that she was withdrawing from the race, saying “the principles I have long prided myself in are incompatible with the political party to which I had been nominated.” The National Party said it was “predictable that such a high-profile candidacy would result in extreme pressures on the candidate” and that it “accepts and respects her decision to withdraw from the election campaign”.

What we’re reading

Executive failing in primary responsibility to our children

The Irish News writes this week that whilst we have sadly become accustomed to Stormont’s failure to act across a range of policy areas, another report this week on child poverty makes for shocking reading. The Executive’s child poverty strategy was in place between 2016-22. Among its key aims was to reduce the historically high numbers living in relative poverty, at the time one in five. However, as the paper notes, an Audit Office report into the strategy earlier this year found it set no clear targets for poverty reduction, nor was there any ring-fenced budget. The findings were the subject of a further report released this week by the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee. This “scathing” report highlighted that the rate of child poverty actually grew from 20 per cent to 24 per cent in 2022-23. The

Committee’s Chairperson Daniel McCrossan MLA of the SDLP said delivery of the strategy was “characterised by a catalogue of failures” including the failure to produce a new anti-poverty strategy. The committee called for a new strategy with clearly defined targets to be developed urgently

Forward Look

Saturday 9 November 2024

Green Party Northern Ireland Annual Convention, Clayton Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 14 November 2024

Chartered Institute of Housing All-Ireland Summit 2024, Europa Hotel, Belfast

Thursday 14 November 2024

NI SME Conference and Expo 2024, Canal Court Hotel, Newry

Wednesday 20 November 2024

Northern Ireland Economic Conference 2024, Titanic Hotel, Belfast

Friday 29 November 2024 Irish General Election

Saturday 14 December 2024

Christmas Recess – Assembly in recess until 5 January

Tuesday 17 December 2024

Potential date for Assembly vote on Windsor Framework

Wednesday 12 – Sunday 23 February 2025 NI Science Fesitival

Saturday 1 March 2024

Alliance Party Conference, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast

Wednesday 14 – Saturday 17 May 2025 Balmoral Show, Eikon Centre, Lisburn

