Give us your questions and suggestions about the Slugger comments policy…

| Readers 0
Are You Happy? graffiti
Photo by Yi Liu on Unsplash

We get a lot of questions about our comments policy, and I wanted to be more transparent about how the mods make their decisions, so this is your chance to ask any questions.

Also, I am keen to improve the comments experience, so if you have any suggestions, please do.

We get over 15,000 comments a month. All the mods and I are unpaid volunteers, so it is just not practical for us to answer individual queries by email. So, I plan to do these posts every now and again to give you all a chance to vent.

Before commenting, I suggest you read our FAQ, which covers many common questions.

