Scoil na Seolta – A plea for tolerance…

There has been much in the news recently about the proposed new integrated Irish language school in East Belfast: Scoil na Seolta. There has been talk about opposition to it in East Belfast and most recently it was raised in the LCC meeting with Education Minister Paul Givan. And it has thrown up a storm of angry comment on social media. I too wondered about the merits of building such a school in East Belfast. Is there really such opposition to it? Well, who best to speak about this than Linda Ervine, the driving force behind this project. I received an unexpected invitation from Linda (via Twitter) to pop in and discuss it over a cup of tea and I accepted without hesitation.

The main arguments against school seem to be on the basis of lack of demand and community opposition. But there is demand for it. Teaching has been ongoing in East Belfast for a few years already without opposition with most teaching being done on the Newtownards Road. Teaching and Naíscol (nursery school) also takes place on other sites in the area. There is demonstrably a demand which is actually growing. If such a demand exists from people in the catchment area then there can be no reason to oppose it. Furthermore there is no proof of any meaningful level of opposition, although one Clonduff resident, a DUP MLA, was worried about nearby bats being disturbed!

It is very difficult to get suitable sites in East Belfast. The proposed new school will be built on ground with a 3 year lease and moveable buildings. In three years they will be on the move again. It is hard not to be impressed by the commitment of those involved in this project. It is based on a love for the Irish language, something which I feel is sadly ignored by the greater unionist family, even though it is all around us in our place names.

And what are the advantages of an integrated Irish language school? From their own literature:

Improved literacy in both English and Irish

Higher academic performance

Enhanced ability to learn further languages

Increased acceptance and self-confidence

Expanded employment opportunities

Education together of children from diverse faiths and cultural backgrounds

To any reasonable person these are very desirable outcomes. Linda herself speaks about the remarkable tales of healing she has encountered in the Irish language classes she takes. How people from different sides have found common ground with their counterparts through study of the language. Interestingly most interest in the school comes from “soft nationalist” parents who like the idea of Irish medium schooling. Forget ideas of republican Trojan horses, this is just parents wanting the best for their kids. Disruption within the local area is also cited as a reason for such opposition. But this barely stand up to scrutiny, parents would simply be dropping off kids in the morning and picking them up later in the day. Teaching would take place like any other school and hardly be noticed.

It is impossible not to be impressed by Linda’s integrity and commitment. Linda would admit herself that she probably works too hard. Apart from the effort required to get such a project off the ground she also teaches in the school and on occasions has to fill in for other teachers in the event of illness. On top of this she is now finds herself being dragged into a political controversy, something she finds uncomfortable and hard to deal with.

Thanks for taking the time to speak with me Linda. To those out there whipping up fear and resentment I would make this plea: back off. This is no Republican plot. This is an integrated Irish medium school. Just recently the kids were celebrating King Charles’ coronation! Let Linda and her staff get on with what they are doing. They are a threat to no-one.

Retired at last and living in Carrickfergus. Interests include sport, politics and popular culture.