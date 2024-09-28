Michelle O’Neill addresses Ard Fheis for the first time as First Minister

Michelle O’Neill took the stage of the 2024 Ard Fheis for the first time as First Minister. The party’s strong results in Northern Ireland have been a bright spot in a difficult political year, and O’Neill’s personal ratings remain high eight months into the job.

O’Neill’s speech touched upon issues dear to her base: Casement Park and Irish language rights. O’Neill referenced the need for Irish unity and tried to set out how the change narrative in Northern Ireland could apply to the Republic.

Some of her comments are here;

“Sinn Féin is working in the Executive alongside the other parties to deliver real and positive change. “We want to create a future with strong public services, good quality jobs and a society which our children can prosper in. “The fiscal limitations placed on us restrict our ability to act to the extent demanded of at these times. “The Executive requires further spending power, the onus is now on this Labour Government to devolve financial powers. “We need more decisions being taken at home by locally elected ministers. “We must have real investment in public services to cut waiting lists, improve our education service and to build more homes. “I am more determined than ever to build a stronger and fairer island for everyone who calls this place home.”

David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from University of Ulster. You can follow him on twitter @dmcbfs