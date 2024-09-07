Claire Hanna to become the next leader of the SDLP…

| Readers 0
"Official portrait of Claire Hanna MP crop 1" by David Woolfall is licensed under CC BY 3.0

As she is the only candidate, it’s more a coronation than election, but still it’s a good achievement for the popular South Belfast MP.

She will now proceed for ratification by party members at the SDLP conference on 5 October.

Claire is a strong media performer, more importantly she has the likability factor that’s political gold.

Will she be able to turn around the fortunes of the ailing SDLP?

What advice would you give her?

 

 

Discover more from Slugger O'Toole

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Recent posts

Brian O'Neill

Claire Hanna to become the next leader of the SDLP…

Brian O'Neill

My alternative programme for Government: Education…

Mick Fealty

“We must robustly challenge those who still insist violence was justified…”

We are reader supported. Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger. While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation