Programme for Government: Fine words butter no parsnips…

After 7 months, Stormont has agreed a draft Programme For Government.

The nine priorities for the government are:

grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy

deliver affordable childcare, cut health waiting times

end violence against women and girls

better support for children and young people with special educational needs

provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing

safer communities

protect Lough Neagh and the environment

reform and transformation of public services.

All very worthy but a the devil is in the detail. They will be telling us on Monday how exactly they will be achieving these grand aims.

It’s easy to promise an air fryer in every home, it’s a different matter to deliver. And more importantly what happens when they inevitably fail to deliver?

What do you think the priorities should be?

I want public flogging for people who litter or don’t pick up after their dogs.

I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.