Democrats bring star power to their convention…

It is a cliche that the Democrats have the backing of the Hollywood elite. Still, if you subscribe to the theory that modern politics is just another branch of show business, star power can make a big difference.

At the Democrat convention, they brought out some of the big guns, and they don’t get much bigger than Oprah:

Barak and Michelle Obama both gave great speeches, with particular mention going to Barak comic timing:

With Joe Biden forced out of the race, the Democratic campaign has received a much-needed boost of energy. The Freedom Ad is a particularly strong piece:

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is causing controversy with his AI-generated fake endorsements from Taylor Swift.

You don’t mess with the Swifties…

