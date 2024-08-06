Another night of violence in Belfast….

The PSNI said:
“In a second night of rioting and disorder, mainly in the areas of Donegall Road and Sandy Row, police officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction.
“Petrol was also poured over a police landrover and set alight, thankfully the occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed and remained on duty.
“Earlier in the evening, a protest and counter-protest involving approximately 40 people had formed in the area of Ormeau Avenue around 5pm.
“Officers attended to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response. A report was then made of criminal damage to a family home in the Pandora Street area with windows broken.
“A small group gathered at the junction of University Road/Bradbury Place before moving to Donegall Road. However, larger crowds gathered with some masked rioters mounting attacks on officers.
“During the course of the serious disorder, authorised officers discharged two Attenuating Energy Projectiles (AEPs) with one rioter struck on the hand.
“Attempts were also made to torch a supermarket which had been targeted on Saturday night. Officers were able to douse this small fire before it developed.
“A number of nearby roads were closed by police to ensure the safety of the public and local residents, and to enable officers to deal with the situation and disorder safely. All roads were subsequently reopened.”
THE BBC reports that a Man’s head was ‘stamped on’ during a racist attack.
Riots kicking off bottom of Lisburn Road pic.twitter.com/9EFd44G9Y2
— Christopher Bailie (@duff91) August 5, 2024
Depressing stuff.
A further night of trouble in Sandy Row in Belfast, heavy police presence in the area @Kscott_94 is on the ground pic.twitter.com/fiFGZHHmVC
— Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) August 5, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
