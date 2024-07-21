Joe Biden bows out

It has felt increasingly inevitable as more and more Democrats called on the President to end his campaign, and so it has come to pass…

Joe Biden has withdrawn from the race for the Presidency, meaning the Democrats will need a new standard bearer to face Donald Trump in November.

Despite his agonising over it, and despite the time he took to accept the reality that his campaign had been fatally holed by his debate debacle, in the end Biden has probably done the right thing for his party. Whether the Democrats will utilise his sacrifice wisely remains to be seen.

Update 1: A message from Joe Biden posted on X…

Update 2: And he has endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic nominee.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

