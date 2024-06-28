Calls for Biden to stand aside grow after terrible debate preformance…

Biden vs Trump, united states presidential election 2020, american vote

Two bald men fighting over a comb? Last night’s Presidential debate seemed to be a train wreck all around. You do wonder how, in a country of over 330 million people, this is the best they could come up with.

Calls are growing for the Democrats to back a different candidate. Or nature could take its course, and one or both keel over before November.

GUBU indeed…

