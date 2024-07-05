Sinn Féin get the most seats and a bad night for the DUP…

Sinn Féin should be happy with its performance. It has seven seats so far and narrowly missed out on taking East Londonderry from Gregory Campbell with only 179 votes separating them. The DUP has lost three seats so far, bringing them down to five seats.

In Fermanagh and South Tyrone, the Unionist Unity candidate could not stop the Sinn Féin surge, and they ended up with a majority of more than 4,500. In 2019 the seat was won by 57 votes, while in 2010 the margin was only four.

Alliance will be happy with Sorcha Eastwood’s performance, but they lost out in North Down and East Belfast.

Robin Swann’s win in South Antrim gives the UUP one seat and I assume this also means that Mike Nesbitt might be staying on as Health Minister.

Here are the results:

1. Foyle – Colum Eastwood – SDLP – 15,647 votes – 40.8% vote share

2. South Antrim – Robin Swann – UUP – 16,311 votes – 38.0%

3. North Down – Alex Easton – Ind – 20,913 votes – 48.3%

4. Strangford – Jim Shannon – DUP – 15,559 votes – 40.0%

5. South Down – Chris Hazzard – SF – 19,698 votes – 43.5%

6. Newry and Armagh – Dáire Hughes – SF – 22,299 votes – 48.5%

7. Mid Ulster – Cathal Mallaghan – SF – 24,085 votes – 53.0%

8. Fermanagh and South Tyrone – Pat Cullen – SF – 24,844 votes – 48.6%

9. West Tyrone – Órfhlaith Begley – SF – 22,711 votes – 52.0%

10. Upper Bann – Carla Lockhart – DUP – 21,642 votes – 45.7%

11. Lagan Valley – Sorcha Eastwood – All – 18,618 votes – 37.9%

12. Belfast South and Mid Down – Claire Hanna -SDLP – 21,345 votes – 49.1%

13. Belfast East – Gavin Robinson – DUP – 19,894 votes – 46.6%

14. Belfast West – Paul Maskey – SF – 21,009 votes – 52.9%

15. Belfast North – John Finucane – SF – 17,674 votes – 43.7%

16. East Antrim – Sammy Wilson – DUP – 11,462 votes – 28.9%

17. North Antrim – Jim Allister – TUV – 11,642 votes – 28.3%

18. East Londonderry – Gregory Campbell – DUP – 27.9%

