Garda sent to trial over ‘endangering life’…

"Garda police car" by Can Pac Swire is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

There has been a very negative reaction in the South to the news that a garda accused of endangering life during an incident where three men died in a collision in Dublin has been sent forward for trial. From RTÉ News:

Dean Maguire, 29, Karl Freeman, 26, and Graham Taylor, 31, died instantly when a BMW car burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on 7 July 2021, while they were driving on the wrong side of the N7 fleeing gardaí.

Garda John Francis Ryan of Tallaght Garda Station is accused of endangerment of life.

Moral in the Garda Síochána is already rock bottom and you can imagine how things like this don’t help.

How do you ‘safely’ do high pursuit? Is the message to garda that it is less risk to themselves personally to just let criminals get away?

Garda sent to trial over 'endangering life'…

