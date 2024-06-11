Trump jumps the shark…

Stop what you are doing and take 1 minute 25 seconds to listen to Trump’s speech involving boats, batteries and sharks.
Trump: So I said, let me ask you a question and he said, nobody ever asked this question and it must be because of MIT, my relationship to MIT. Very smart. He goes, I say, what would happen if the boat sank from its weight? And you're in the boat and you have this tremendously… pic.twitter.com/dJsyNCRoeX
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 10, 2024
And yeah, Biden can be equally incoherent at times, but this is something else.
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.