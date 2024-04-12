Council told it can’t rename Ballymena HQ after late Queen Elizabeth II…

The Braid town hall ballymena

It’s good to see the TUV getting its priorities straight. From the BBC:

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been refused permission to re-name its Ballymena headquarters in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The motion to rename The Braid town hall complex was brought by TUV representatives in November 2022 and backed by the council.

The motion proposed that it be renamed ‘The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre’.

However, the Cabinet Office said the building did not have a strong enough royal connection to merit the change.

Proposing the change, TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong said it was “fitting and proper after an exemplary 70-year reign” that the council “takes steps to ensure an enduring legacy to Her late Majesty”.

The motion also called for an to invite to be issued to King Charles III to perform the building’s rededication in his coronation year.

Sinn Féin councillors James McKeown and Ian Friary voted against the motion.

A report presented to a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Council followed the relevant protocols and contacted The Royal Names Team at the Cabinet Office for the renaming of The Braid to be considered.”

However, the council was advised: “Permission to use the title ‘Royal’ and other protected titles is granted by His Majesty the King on the advice of his ministers.

“The title ‘Royal’ is very sparingly granted and strict standards are applied.

“Memorialisation guidance provides that the full title of Queen Elizabeth II will be closely protected and only be granted for applications with strong Royal connections.

“We have carefully considered your request, unfortunately your application does not demonstrate the level of Royal connection necessary in order to make a favourable recommendation to His Majesty the King in this matter.”

The reply was noted at the meeting without any comment.

It’s great to know that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council must be a paradise for all its citizens if this is what the council likes to spend their time and money on.

