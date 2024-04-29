Is Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf going to jump before he gets pushed?

There are reports this morning that Humza Yousaf will quit as First Minister of Scotland. This follows the Green Party’s removal of support last week and a planned vote of no confidence. He has called a press conference for 12pm today.
Humza Yousaf: MSPs braced for announcement on SNP leader’s future ‘one way or another this morning’ – UK politics live https://t.co/UKSqu465QD
— The Guardian (@guardian) April 29, 2024
I help to manage Slugger by taking care of the site as well as running our live events. My background is in business, marketing and IT. My politics tend towards middle-of-the-road pragmatism, I am not a member of any political party. Oddly for a member of the Slugger team, I am not that interested in daily politics, preferring to write about big ideas in society. When not stuck in front of a screen, I am a parkrun Run Director.
Discover more from Slugger O'Toole
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.