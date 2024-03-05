Belfast residents support further investment in Active Travel

The Sustrans Walking and Cycling Report 2023 was launched today.

The 24 page report shows that Belfast residents would like more investment in active travel. Their survey showed that :

62% would like to see more government spending on walking and wheeling.

54% would like to see more government investment in cycling.

65% would support more cycle paths along roads separated from traffic and pedestrians.

Polling was also carried out in Cork, Waterford, Limerick, Galway and Dublin and also showed widespread support for active travel investment.

Belfast Live reports that the city still has just two miles of segregated cycle lanes despite the fact that the public are crying out for more and better active travel infrastructure.

The findings come as MLAs start to table questions to the new Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd seeking an assurance that a minimum of 10% of the Transport budget will be spent on active travel in the new financial year 2024/25 as required under the Climate Change Act.

With active travel investment already well underway in the south differences are already becoming stark.

The new Minister has indicated that he wishes to use his department to address mental health. Active travel infrastructure is of course mental health infrastructure and with many councils and active travel projects awaiting funding for many years heres hoping that we will finally see that 10% budget allocation in 2024/25.