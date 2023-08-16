What is your media diet like these days?

I am going to write more about the current issues with BBC NI, but I was curious to know how your media diet has changed over the years.

I find these days I watch more YouTube than the BBC. The vast range of subjects on Youtube appeals to my diverse interests.

As for audio, I listen to more podcasts than live radio. Again there is a massive range of podcasts out there, and I like when they go deep on a subject or an interview.

When it comes to newspapers, I buy the Irish News and Daily Mirror for my parents, so I read them in their house. If I was not buying them for my parents, I don’t think I would bother buying any newspaper at all.

Online I mostly read The Verge (Tech news), FT and BBC News. I do have an online subscription to the Beltel but I would not read it that much.

I find the issue these days is there is just too much content. Too many TV Shows, movies, news, podcasts – it can quickly become overwhelming.

The problem for the BBC is they are no longer competing against ITV but podcasts, Netflix, Prime, Tiktok, social media etc.

How have your tastes changed?