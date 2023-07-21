Wind turbines are a marvel of engineering…

I came across these videos via Reddit from local man Stephen (Frankie) Masterson. Stephen works on offshore wind farms and has done a video tour of the inside of an offshore turbine. From the outside, you don’t imagine much going on, but when you see the inside, you appreciate the engineering that goes into these massive structures.

For those wondering, no there is no toilet. Frankie says, ‘On these ones there is a small portable toilet 🚽, with biodegradable bags you must bring back to the ship for disposal.’ And no there is no bed in them either, they sleep on the ships.

It is fair to see you need a good head for heights in Frankie’s job, but I don’t think you can beat it for the views:

There is something very life-affirming about massive engineering projects like these. We spend our days on Slugger moaning about everything, so it does your heart good to know people are doing their bit to make the world better. Each turn of these giant turbines is enough to power a house for one day. Yes, there is the issue of power when the wind does not blow, but that is why I think we need to look at next-gen nuclear to provide our base load.

The bravery and professionalism of these guys is impressive to watch, they can be working in some pretty harsh conditions:

Even with the pressures of inflation affecting the viability of new wind farms, they are still an essential technology in the switch to more renewable power.

Wind turbines do divide people. I like them; I even find the onshore ones quite relaxing. I don’t get the hate, but I am sure you will enlighten me in the comments 😉