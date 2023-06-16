The faces behind the statistics of the Russian invasion of Ukraine…

An impressive if depressing investigation by BBC Russian and Mediazona into Counting Russia’s dead in Ukraine. It was worth a look, especially for its innovative way of displaying the information.

The BBC has verified at least 25,000 Russian Soldiers killed, while many consider the actual number 2-3 times higher. Who is dying has changed, at the start it was younger troops but now it is mostly untrained and poorly equipped older prisoners who are sent to their death with the brutality that would make a WW1 General blush.

Russia has a long history of callous indifference to its soldiers. I was reading the other week how Stalin sacrificed the lives of 70,000 soldiers just to make sure he reached Berlin before the Americans did. It should of course be noted that Ukraine is has also suffered terribly, and we still do not have a clear picture of their casualties either.

Our latest: BBC Russian and Mediazona have counted + verified the deaths of 25,000 Russian soldiers. What counting the dead tells us about how the war is changing: https://t.co/A9mZ5WGu84 w @oivshina @becky_dale Joe Lee @alli_shultes92 @PrinaShah2 Jack Boreham, Al Ivanov + more pic.twitter.com/oAooRcrvvI — Jana Tauschinski (@janatausch) June 16, 2023

Aslan singer Christy Dignam died this week after a long battle with cancer. I came across this performance of Christy and Finbar Furey doing The Green Fields of France. In the 21st Century we like to think that we are modern and sophisticated, but we still can’t seem to shake the desire to blow each other to bits. An utterly pointless waste of human life all round.