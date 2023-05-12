Get your tickets for our Big Election Hangover Event on Thurs the 25th of May…

After the elections next week I imagine quite a few of our politicians will want to celebrate or drown their sorrows.

Either way you all welcome to join us for our Big Election Hangover Event on Thurs the 25th of May in the Dark Horse Bar Belfast. Doors open 6:30pm, event starts at 7pm sharp.

We will be analysing the 2023 local election results and what they mean for the future of Northern Ireland.

The panel includes:

  • Allison Morris Crime Correspondant for the Belfast Telegraph
  • David Sterling Ex head of the NI Civil Service
  • Lee Reynolds Ex DUP Special Advisor

Chaired by Alan Meban, with the support of Brown O’Connor.

