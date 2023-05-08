WATCH: In conversation with … Bertie Ahern (from 17:15)

The Irish Association of Contemporary European Studies (IACES) is hosting a live-streamed conversation with Bertie Ahern from the Royal Irish Academy this evening starting at 17:15. The former Taoiseach is expected to reflect on the subtle European dimension of the April 1998 negotiations which led to the Agreement, the importance of EU membership on British and Irish coordination, and the subsequent EU support for the peace process. He’ll be in conversation with IACES President Dr Giada Lagana.
Alan Meban. Tweets as @alaninbelfast. Blogs about cinema and theatre over at Alan in Belfast. A freelancer who writes about, reports from, live-tweets and live-streams civic, academic and political events and conferences. He delivers social media training/coaching; produces podcasts and radio programmes; is a FactCheckNI director; a member of Ofcom’s Advisory Committee for Northern Ireland; and a member of the Corrymeela Community.