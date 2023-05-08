WATCH: In conversation with … Bertie Ahern (from 17:15)

| Readers 0

The Irish Association of Contemporary European Studies (IACES) is hosting a live-streamed conversation with Bertie Ahern from the Royal Irish Academy this evening starting at 17:15. The former Taoiseach is expected to reflect on the subtle European dimension of the April 1998 negotiations which led to the Agreement, the importance of EU membership on British and Irish coordination, and the subsequent EU support for the peace process. He’ll be in conversation with IACES President Dr Giada Lagana.

YouTube video

Recent posts

Alan Meban (Alan in Belfast)

WATCH: In conversation with … Bertie Ahern (from 17:15)

Michael Hehir

Council Elections Background: Belfast…

Paul Gosling

Human Rights under threat

Donate to keep Slugger lit!

For over 20 years, Slugger has been an independent place for debate and new ideas. We have published over 40,000 posts and over one and a half million comments on the site. Each month we have over 70,000 readers. All this we have accomplished with only volunteers we have never had any paid staff.

Slugger does not receive any funding, and we respect our readers, so we will never run intrusive ads or sponsored posts. Instead, we are reader-supported. Help us keep Slugger independent by becoming a friend of Slugger.

While we run a tight ship and no one gets paid to write, we need money to help us cover our costs.

If you like what we do, we are asking you to consider giving a monthly donation of any amount, or you can give a one-off donation. Any amount is appreciated. 

Give a monthly donation Give a one-off donation