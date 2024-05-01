2 Days Before Deadly Crash, Teen Campaigned to Improve Notorious A5 Road…

Yet more deaths on our roads. This time with the horrendous twist that one of the victims featured in a campaign to improve the A5 road just 2 days ago. From the BelTel:

The two young people killed in a crash on the A5 last night have been named.

Kamile Vaicikonyte (17) passed away alongside Jamie Moore (19) in the accident on the Doogary Road near Omagh.

Ms Vaicikonyte lived in Aughnacloy with her family and worked in the Supervalu shop in the town.

She was also a sixth-year student at St Ciaran’s College in Ballygawley.

Mr Moore, from the Omagh area, was a security guard at the town’s Asda store.

Police confirmed that Ms Vaicikonyte died following a single vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday.

Inspector Cherith Adair said: “At around 9.50pm, it was reported that a blue BMW was involved in the road traffic collision.

“Sadly both Kamile and a 19-year-old man died at the scene following the road traffic collision.”

First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the loss of two young lives as “absolutely heartbreaking”.

The single vehicle crash, involving a blue BMW, happened shortly before 10pm last night. The two victims died at the scene.

Last night’s crash is the latest tragedy on one of Northern Ireland’s busiest and most dangerous roads.

Four people have now died on the A5 in just eight weeks.

It has led to fresh demands to start a long-delayed upgrade of the road, which was announced in 2007 but has been held back by legal challenges and other issues.

Less than 48 hours before the pair’s deaths, Ms Vaicikonyte was part of a demonstration at her school calling for work to begin, led by teachers and almost 900 pupils that attend the college.

Many students also held crosses in tribute to those killed on the road since July 17, 2007.