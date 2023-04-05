25 challenges for political unionism to build a better (and more successful) “us”…

1. Emphasise Northern Ireland as a place for all; as a shared home, in shared isles and a shared island, and with a shared (if also divergent) history. Also recognise that the future should be based on representingNorthern Ireland as a modern and diverse part of the UK.

2. Stress that some 200 all-Ireland bodies exist. Cooperation already happens between the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic. Represent Northern Ireland as a place where you can do anything you want and where there is no need for constitutional change in order to realise aspirations and opportunities.

3. Win-lose politics has entrenched division and hostility. There is now a need for a more collaborative politics that stresses progression rather than protection.

4. Understand that unionism is getting weaker because of an inability to change. Unionism must recognise the pain of partition and take responsibility for leading debates on the past. That past should be envisaged in terms of a new, collaborative and respectful future that values partnership and dignity with those who willwork for the betterment of all the people.

5. More needs to be done to ensure that Northern Ireland works for everyone. Draw on examples of success such as the IFA’S